In this twelfth part of my retrospective Oscar Outlook, I’ll be eliminating films with wildly different settings — from the trenches to the suburbs to the multiverse.

32. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (2022)

The Academy obliterated its predetermined comfort zone by celebrating “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” This fits into a weird space: it’s too crazy for normies, but too goofy for the high art gang. It found a sweet spot somewhere in the middle. My thoughts reflect a middle ground perspective as well. I like it just fine as a piece of goofy entertainment (with a bit of tasty nihilism thrown in), but it’s not a revelation in any particular area. I do think it’s the best of the billion multiverse movies that have come out in the past ten years. Marvel built its entire brand on shallow multiverse nonsense, yet none of their films can touch the creative explosion that is “Everything Everywhere.”

31. “No Country for Old Men” (2007)

In what’s considered one of the better seasons in recent Oscars history, “No Country for Old Men” won Best Picture. Led by an iconic performance by Javier Bardem and a surprising twist regarding Josh Brolin’s supposed main character Llewelyn Moss, the film, in my opinion, rightfully took the biggest award. It’s a new age western that is quintessential Coen brothers, blending darkness and humor masterfully. That humor subsides as the action progresses and reaches into something more existential, elevating the script from excellent to legendary.

30. “Forrest Gump” (1994)

There was a time when “Forrest Gump” would have cracked the top 15 or so of this countdown. I’ve moved beyond it as I watch more films that question its submissive portrayal of the American Dream. Still, I think it’s very pleasant for what it is: a passive account of the 20th century’s second half and the terrific soundtrack that comes along with that. It’s not the best sports, war, drama, comedy, or historical fiction film, but “Forrest Gump” manages its genre fusion in a charming – if not a bit problematic – way.

29. “West Side Story” (1961)

“West Side Story” just thrills me. It is movie magic. If you’re willing to look past a few robotic lead performances from Richard Beymer and an unusally unremarkable Natalie Wood, I think you’ll feel the magic, too. Jerome Robbins gave this cast a choreography masterclass, and the songs don’t miss. Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn bring so much energy to their supporting roles. Spoilers for “Romeo and Juliet,” from which “West Side Story” was expertly adapted: When Chakiris and Tamblyn are struck from the film, things become much less interesting.

28. “All Quiet on the Western Front” (1929/30)

This anti-war tale comes courtesy of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel of the same name, making it the first full book adaptation to win the Oscars’ top prize. It’s an engaging watch for a film of its time. In fact, I much prefer this original version over its Oscar-nominated remake from 2022. Nearly a century after its release, Lewis Milestone’s “All Quiet” remains one of the most radical Best Picture winners, despite a few corny moments tossed in. The dramatic final act, however, is entirely corn-less, courtesy of a brutal closing scene.

27. “American Beauty” (1999)

When I first got into movies, I thought “American Beauty” was the deepest piece of art ever made. It’s not worthy of that much praise, but I still think this is a solid Best Picture winner. Most films that tackle suburban dysfunction really tap into something I think is worth criticising. It’s heavy-handed and pretentious and a bit creepy – especially knowing what we know about Kevin Spacey – but it does have something to say about breaking out of the boredom cycle and finding some meaning. I’d recommend this as a gateway to more meaningful work.

Sam Zavada is counting down his ranking of every Best Picture winner in the history of the Academy Awards in the lead up to this year’s ceremony on March 2. Participate in the Times Leader Readers’ Ballot for the 97th Oscars by filling out the form at https://bit.ly/4hd8n6F. The Readers’ Ballot will close on Friday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. and will be revealed in the Saturday, March 1, edition of the Times Leader.

