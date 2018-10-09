 Added on October 9, 2018

BAXTER

Print This Page

BAXTER

American Bulldog

Jeff and Colleen Lindberg

West Scranton, PA

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_baxter.jpg

by weekenderadmin

Comments
All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
comments powered by Disqus