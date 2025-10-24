This true story follows everyday man Jeffrey Manchester, played by the delightful Channing Tatum (“White House Down”), who also just happens to be a part-time criminal. Eh, who’s to judge? So, what if he robs banks and breaks into fast food restaurants across nine states by drilling holes through the walls and roofs? Jeffrey Manchester, who was also a former U.S. Army paratrooper means well, isn’t that all that counts?

Taking place for a majority of the time in North Carolina, this movie shows the likable and skilled pseudo-criminal Manchester, now serving a 45-year prison sentence for his crimes as outlined in this charming biopic. The film also stars Kirsten Dunst as a single mom and Toys R Us employee struggling to make ends meet, who falls for the handsome enigmatic nomad who is secretly sleeping in a hidden cubby inside her very workplace.

“Roofman” was more crime-drama than it was dark comedy as presented in the advertised trailer, but with that being said, after viewing this one I wanted to go out and scream from the … well, rooftop, no pun intended, just how much I loved this motion picture!

Channing Tatum, now 45-years-old, has never given us a more enjoyable character to root for, even if he deserved what he got. You couldn’t help but watch and cringe the entire time hoping this man could escape these charges. The film also stars a hilarious, yet jaded and grumpy Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), who is Leigh’s store manager, named Mitch, at Toys R Us. But then again, aren’t most managers in retail stressed out jerks? Do you blame them? They must deal with us!

Although maybe not the best movie of the year, “Roofman” just so happens to turn out to be one of my favorite motion pictures I had the pleasure of sitting through so far in 2025. Now maybe instead of President Trump rumored to be pardoning disgraced rapper Sean (P.Diddy) Combs, he can reconsider his presidential powers and wave his wand towards my new favorite “nice guy” criminal.

“Roofman”

Starring: Channing Tatum, Peter Dinklage, Kirsten Dunst

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.