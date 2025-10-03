Latest Stephen King effort a psychological thriller

Cooper Hoffman stars in ‘The Long Walk,’ which tells of an endurance competition in which 50 teenagers must maintain a speed of three miles per hour, or they are doomed. This is the latest Stephen King story to become a movie.

Stephen King is one of the most notorious names in terms of authors whose works have spanned many generations. He has more than 60 novels in print to date, 200 short stories, and more than 60 of his stories have already been adapted into films and television series. Some of the most notable and popular of his book titles adapted to film have been arguably, “Carrie,” “Misery,” and “The Shining” to name just a couple.

Now the latest joining the King library is “The Long Walk,” starring Cooper Hoffman. The son of Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cooper no doubt resembles his late father quite a bit. Cooper Hoffman, who has the depth of his dad, plays Raymond Garraty, #47, just one of 50 teenagers picked from every state to compete in an annual contest known as “The Long Walk” in which each man must maintain a speed of three miles per hour walking speed, and be the last man standing or get shot. Only one man lives in the end, and the winner walks away (literally) with riches beyond belief, and one wish; anything he wants in the entire world.

It is set in the depressed era of the 1970s, when families struggled to make ends meet and the future looked bleak. It’s not too far off from where we are now, actually. It’s crazy how things come full circle. Also starring Judy Greer (“Halloween Kills”), who pops up in pretty much everything these days, here plays Raymond Garraty’s mom, Ginnie, watching the infamous walk from the sidelines.

“The Long Walk” is quite the complex movie. It’s not a horror by any means, as you would think with King’s name attached. It is a psychological thriller that plays out more like a hard-hitting drama. Some uncomfortable scenes make the story necessary, but I was so moved in the final act that I even shed a few tears. It was a moving story that boasted a jaw-dropping twist.

Filmed in Winnipeg, Canada, the actors walked 15 miles a day, totaling almost 400 miles, until the filming of the entire project was complete. Dear lord, I give these actors credit, there are some Monday nights I can barely make the walk down to take my garbage out to the curb! “The Long Walk” doesn’t sit beside the classics named above, but it is far better than King’s stinkers and even better than the middling overrated feature “It.”

REVIEW

“The Long Walk”

Starring: Cooper Hoffman, Judy Greer, Mark Hamill

Christopher’s “Meow” score: 7½ paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.