Antonio’s Pizza & Subs in Wilkes-Barre, our next stop on the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail, stands as a testament to unassuming excellence in the world of pizza shops, parlors and restaurants. This establishment prides itself on delivering top-notch fare to a community it adores, without the need for flashy digital presence. It’s a gem hidden in plain sight, embodying the adage “if you know, you know.”

Stepping into Antonio’s is like taking a trip down memory lane, reminiscent of the classic pizza parlors of our childhood. The layout is welcoming, with a display case showcasing an array of pizzas in the takeout area, complemented by a dining section featuring several cozy booths for a more sit-down experience.

On this particular visit, my wife and I decided to indulge in a large pizza topped with bacon, a choice inspired by its popularity among the Times Leader team. The pizza arrived perfectly heated, with the bacon providing just the right amount of crunch in bite-sized pieces. The crust was baked to a precise degree of doneness, striking a perfect balance between crispy and soft. Our culinary adventure didn’t stop there; we also savored a cheesesteak hoagie, which was nothing short of perfection. Served on a toasted bun, the hoagie boasted an ideal ratio of melted cheese to meat, avoiding the all-too-common pitfall of under-melted cheese that plagues many a cheesesteak.

Antonio’s Pizza & Subs doesn’t limit its offerings to just pizza and hoagies. The menu is a diverse spread, including subs, wings, calzones, salads, and more, ensuring there’s something for every palate. The staff greeted us with warmth and efficiency, ready to cater to our every need the moment we walked through the door. For those who appreciate a cold beer with their pizza, Antonio’s boasts an extensive takeout beer selection, adding another layer of appeal to this already inviting spot.

Colleagues have also recommended Antonio’s as an ideal lunch destination, where one can grab a slice or two without breaking the bank. The slices are known for their generous size and affordability, making it a popular choice for a midday meal. In conclusion, Antonio’s Pizza & Subs is more than just a pizzeria; it’s a haven that celebrates the simple joys of good food, friendly service, and a love for the community it serves.

