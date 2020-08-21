It was a policy of mine to not write about current times, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

I took pride in telling stories from the past and talked about what I thought was relevant in my mind. But something that has been overlooked throughout these last several months has been fundraising campaigns. We’re quite used to seeing them, especially throughout the summer. Be it at bars, bazaars or local restaurants, fundraising is always a great way to get the local community together for something worth fighting for.

Finding creative and new ways to raise funds for our local nonprofits is challenging. Creating new ways to adapt to the current times can be stressful in the sense that a traditional fundraiser that has been done the same way from year to year has to drastically change.

Social distancing and keeping the masses safe is of the utmost priority, and there in creates such a huge roadblock in the way we used to raise dollars for our local community. I guess you can say that coming together as a community over a drink and some food for the good of the whole has come to a brief pause while we wait patiently for the opportunity to do it again.

Innovation in everything seems to be commonplace today. We have to adapt and adjust to the times, and I feel like there are people out there trying to drive this forward thinking.

Two people especially, with help, have created what I consider to be a monster of a fundraising initiative without having to be at a central location.

It’s called the 501cFree. Over your computer or phone, you can simply make a donation of as little as five dollars to the nonprofit of your choice that has signed up for the opportunity to be eligible for the funds.

The way it works is simple. If you choose to vote for that certain nonprofit with your donation, the full amount of the donation from your vote goes directly to them meaning that the middle man takes nothing away from them. They key is that the amount of votes that each nonprofit receives carries them through to the next round of voting, and then a final round of voting to get a grand prize of a $5,000 food and beverage credit awarded to the top vote-getter, so they can throw an extravagant celebration free of charge for all the hard work they provide to our local community.

Every dollar counts for them right now. Many, and I mean many, of these local nonprofits don’t have the means of fundraising the way they used to, and this is such an amazing way for them to get such needed support at a time that they can’t get it.

Coming from someone who has held fundraising events from spaghetti dinners to cocktail mixers, I feel the value in this initiative is something that is desperately needed in these times.

Support of the people who provide such amazing programming for our community is and always be needed. To be able to throw them an amazing gala will be a pleasure, but being able to stand on my little soap box and write about them is something that comes without hesitation.

We need them, we need you, and we need things like this, as well as the people behind this, to constantly step up and drive for the betterment of everyone. If you consider donating, the website is: www.501cfree.info/cast-your-vote.

Your neighbors thank you.

