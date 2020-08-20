🔊 Listen to this

When the Weekender spoke with NEPA-native rapper CJ Suprxme earlier this year, he said he was hoping 2020 would be the year he blew up in the scene. Now, Suprxme has become the first artist signed to a new label and, with an EP set to come next week, his dreams seem more likely than ever.

Suprxme, born Connor Nelson, is a Hawley native but is currently based out of Delaware with family, but he maintains close ties to the local music scene. On Thursday, the 18-year-old rapper announced that he’s the first artist signed to 3900 Records.

3900 Records is founded by Nyora Spouse, a rapper known for work with rappers like XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God. According to Suprxme, Spouse is one of his “idols,” and their linking up was the result of a spur of the moment text.

“I used to push carts at Weis and blast him on my headphones,” the rapper said. “Something in my head said, ‘You should reach out to him; it’s a long-shot, but you should reach out to him.’”

That happened a while back, Suprxme said, and Spouse was excited about the music.

“‘I really (expletive) with your music,’” Suprxme said Spouse told him. “‘I really enjoy it.’”

Then, about a month ago, Suprxme said Spouse reached out to him, asking if he wanted to sign with the label.

Of course, he said yes.

Now, Suprxme said his next new project, an EP titled “Don’t Look Back,” is due out next week.

“I’m focused more on my emo rap elements,” he said. “More guitar-based beats.”

Suprxme said he’s taking more inspiration from all sorts of hip-hop artists these days, taking cues not only from emo rap icons like the Goth Boi Clique, but also from glitch music and more traditional emcees like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

Part of this broadening of his horizons comes from the isolation that comes along with the global pandemic.

“I’m just in my house making music,” he said. “I stay inside. I think over the past eight months, I’ve really learned to — what I do is study music.

“I’ve taken this opportunity to make CJ Suprxme the best it can be,” he went on.

For the future, Suprxme hopes to eventually be able to head down to Miami, where Spouse is based, to record an album with him, but this is contingent on COVID-19.

“The goal right now is to have an album for next year,” he said, though.

As for right now, Suprxme said it’s time to just keep putting in the work, making new music.

“I sit at my laptop for hours on end and make whatever feels right,” he said. “If it feels right, I know it’s gonna be good.”

Suprxme is a nominee for Best New Artist at the Electric City Music Conference’s Steamtown Music Awards. His new EP, “Don’t Look Back,” will be on every major streaming service on Aug. 28.