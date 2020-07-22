PITTSTON – The route for Friday night’s Rockin’ The County concert tour through Pittston has been released.

The Mule Team will be performing on the back of a flatbed truck driving through the city, beginning at 6 p.m.

The parade will begin in front of the Jack Williams Tire and Auto on South Main Street. It will proceed down South Main turn right onto East Swallow, following East Swallow Street to Tedrick Street. From Tedrick it will turn left onto East Columbus Avenue and then left again back onto South Main Street.

The parade will then follow South Main Street to West Oak Street where it will turn right before turning left onto Tompkins Street. From Tompkins, the parade will turn right onto West Frothingham Street and then right again onto Elizabeth Street. It will follow Elizabeth Street to East Street where it will turn right, then turn right again on Kennedy Boulevard.

It will follow Kennedy back to South Main Street where it will turn left, then turn right onto Broad Street and then left onto Church Street. Finally, the parade will finish with a left turn onto Williams Street.