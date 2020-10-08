🔊 Listen to this

Have you seen the political attack ads suggesting that if Joe Biden or Matt Cartright are elected they will defund the police? Have you read that President Donald Trump is threatening to defund the schools if they don’t reopen?

Perhaps a better question would be: Can a president or a U.S. congressman take either one or both of these acts of defunding? Let’s see.

The state police and locla police are financially supported by state and local government taxpayers and supervised by officials elected by voters.

Education is the state’s responsibility; and, in Pennsylvania, that responsibility is shared by local school districts that are controlled by their elected board of education members. State and local taxpayers support the state’s public schools. The amount of federal money to support the public schools is minimal at best.

As you can see, there is very little that the president or a U.S. congressman could do to defund the police or the public schools.

David L. Faust

Selinsgrove.