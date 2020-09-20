🔊 Listen to this

Valley Girl

Ruby Richman (Morrone) arrives home, distraught after breaking up with her boyfriend, to pursue her ambition of attending a study-abroad program in Japan for her final semester of high school. Her mother, Julie (Silverstone), tells Ruby about her own final weeks of high school, and the film flashes back to the early 1980s. A young Julie (Rothe) is a typical Valley girl living in Encino and enjoys frequent shopping trips to the mall with her friends. However, Julie begins to doubt her future with her jock boyfriend, and she has become disheartened by her current lifestyle and college choice. All of that changes when Julie has a chance encounter that changes her life. “Valley Girl” is a remake of the 1983 film of the same name.

Director: Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Stars: Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Mario Revolori, Camila Morrone, Alicia Silverstone. 2020. 102 mins. Comedy.

Weathering With You

Coming to mainland Japan from the small island of Kozu-shima, first-year high-schooler and runaway Morishima Hodaka (Daigo) travels to Tokyo. After a chance encounter with Keisuke Suga (Oguri) on his journey to the city, the middle-age man hires Hodaka for a position at his small occult magazine publishing company. While investigating local urban legends associated with Tokyo’s heavy rainfall, the pair hear whisperings of a “sunshine girl” who can control the weather.

Director: Makoto Shinkai. Stars: Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori, Shun Oguri, Sei Hiraizumi, Yûki Kaji, Riz Ahmed, Dino Andrade, Alison Brie, Kentaro Araki. 2019. 112 mins. Animation.

Welcome to Sudden Death

When a basketball team’s owner is taken hostage at the opening-night game by a tech-savvy and hostile terrorist group posing as the venue’s security team, Jesse Freeman (Jai White), a member of the security personnel and former special forces officer, must insert himself into the action as the demands of the terrorist group not only threaten the area in which he is trapped, but also his beloved daughter. “Welcome to Sudden Death” is a sequel to the 1995 film “Sudden Death,” starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Director: Dallas Jackson. Stars: Michael Jai White, Michael Eklund, Gary Owen, Gillian White, Stephanie Sy, Kristen Harris, Anthony Grant, Sabryn Rock. 2020. 81 mins. Action.