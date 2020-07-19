Capone

After being arrested and convicted of tax evasion, infamous mobster and feared bootlegger Al Capone (Hardy) is released from incarceration after serving less than a decade in various prisons for his heinous crimes. Released to live his remaining years with his wife, Mae (Cardellini), in their mansion in Palm Island, Florida, Capone is no longer deemed a threat due to his advanced memory loss from previously untreated neurosyphilis. Believed by the government to be faking his hallucinations and memory loss, he and his family are still monitored while in Florida. While his disease progresses and his health deteriorates, Capone is forced to liquidate his belongings to support himself, all while coming to the realization that in his youth he had hidden $10 million but can no longer remember where it is.

Director: Josh Trank. Stars: Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Al Sapienza, Kathrine Narducci, Noel Fisher, Gino Cafarelli, Mason Guccione, Jack Lowden, Kyle MacLachlan. 2020. 103 mins. Drama.

Marriage Story

When successful theater director Charlie Barber (Driver) and his wife, former film actress Nicole (Johansson), begin to work together on a play in New York City, it exacerbates existing problems in their marriage. Seeking a marriage counsellor for their issues, Charlie and Nicole soon abandon the idea due to embarrassment. When Nicole is offered a starring role in a television pilot in Los Angeles, the relationship between the couple becomes even more tumultuous.

Director: Noah Baumbach. Stars: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Annie Hamilton, Tunde Adebimpe, Jordyn Curet, Justin Claiborne, Merritt Wever, Ray Liotta, Alan Alda. 2019. 137 mins. Comedy.

Resistance

Drawn to the local cabaret and his Charlie Chaplin routine over the family butcher business, aspiring mime artist Marcel Marceau (Eisenberg) navigates life in Strasbourg, France, as Germans occupy the country during World War II. When Marcel’s older brother, Alain (Moati), an active member in the French Resistance, enlists Marcel to help frightened Jewish orphans under the pretext of the Boy and Girl Scouts, he soon discovers that his comedic talents are not only a gift to entertain and distract the children, but they can get the fighters out of a bind as well.

Director: Jonathan Jakubowicz. Stars: Jesse Eisenberg, Clémence Poésy, Matthias Schweighöfer, Félix Moati, Vica Kerekes, Géza Röhrig, Ed Harris, Bella Ramsey. 2020. 120 mins. Biography.