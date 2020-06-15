MONDAY: In the new series “Generation Renovation: Lake House,” designer and builder Danielle Bryk takes on the hardest project of her career — helping her sister and brother-in-law build a fabulous lakeside dwelling. We expect lots sweat, a few tears and maybe an occasional family squabble. (9 p.m., HGTV).

TUESDAY: In the season premiere of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” sworn enemies Josh Altman and Josh Flagg team up and hit the road in hopes of landing a major listing in La Jolla, Calif. This may not end well. (9 p.m., Bravo).

TUESDAY: Will fingers be pointed? The latest edition of “Frontline” — “The Virus: What Went Wrong?” — examines why and how the U.S. was unprepared to battle COVID-19, despite repeated warnings of a potent contagion headed our way. (10 p.m., PBS).

WEDNESDAY: As the final season of “The 100” continues, Octavia gets to know a mysterious new world. Meanwhile, Murphy and Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) play make believe. (8 p.m., The CW).

THURSDAY: “Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate” is sure to bring out your feisty inner geek. Each week, a panel of rotating celebrity nerds goes head-to-head to hash out fandom’s burning questions. Like what’s the best superhero squad? Or who’d be a worse boss, Darth Vader or the Joker? (11 p.m., Syfy).

FRIDAY: Brace yourself for some mud-slinging. In Season 2 of “The Politician,” Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) goes all out to unseat longtime incumbent Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. Bette Midler plays the senator’s no-nonsense chief of staff. (Netflix).

FRIDAY: Feeling hungry? In “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi,” the cookbook author, “Top Chef” host and producer takes viewers on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups. (Hulu).

SATURDAY: Matt Damon and Christian Bale deliver high-octane performances in “Ford v Ferrari.” The 2019 best picture Oscar nominee recalls how, in the 1960s, a scrappy car designer and a brash driver sought to end Ferrari’s dominance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. (8 p.m., HBO).