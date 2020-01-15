In the interest of keeping their original music separate from their cover-based act, the members of Scranton’s Black Tie Stereo announced Tuesday they would start a new project under the name Modern Ties, according to a press release posted to the band’s Facebook page.

Both projects will continue to share the same members: Stephen Murphy, George Pachucy, Aaron Kovalich and Jesse Morvan.

The indie-pop group is set to release a new album, “Moments/Missed Opportunities,” in June 2020. The first single will be released this month.

The band also announced that it has signed a three-year deal with Symphonic Distribution, an independent music distribution and marketing company out of Tampa, Fla. The company has worked with over 100 artists, boasting association with such acts as Waka Flocka Flame and deadmau5.

