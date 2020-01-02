That’s A Wrap Extra: Columnist offers dream Oscar ballot

Editor’s note: This column is part of an ongoing series called the Awards Shuffle, a look at awards season up until the Academy Award nominations are announced on Jan. 13.

This is my chance to pretend to be a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences and make my own dream ballot for the Academy Awards. This list in the major categories reflect only the movies I have seen in 2019 and have been released in Northeastern Pennsylvania, giving each title a level-playing field.

Best Picture

“Parasite”

“Uncut Gems”

“Us”

“The Souvenir”

“Marriage Story”

“Pain and Glory”

“The Irishman”

“Dolemite is My Name”

“The Farewell”

On the bubble: “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “The Two Popes,” “Knives Out,” “Ford v Ferrari”

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Lulu Wang, “The Farewell”

Josh and Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems”

On the bubble: James Mangold, “Ford v Ferrari”

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Florence Pugh, “Midsommar”

Mary Kay Place, “Diane”

On the bubble: Honor Swinton Byrne, “The Souvenir,” Julianne Moore, “Gloria Bell”

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

On the bubble: Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems, ”Robert Pattinson, “The Lighthouse,” Robert De Niro, “The Irishman”

Best Supporting Actress

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Taylor Russell, “Waves”

Margaret Qualley, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Park So Dam, “Parasite”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

On the bubble: Chang Hyae Jin, “Parasite,” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story,” Penelope Cruz, “Pain and Glory”

Best Supporting Actor

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Song Kang Ho, “Parasite”

Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

On the bubble: Alan Alda, “Marriage Story,” Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy,” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“The Two Popes”

On the bubble: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Hustlers”

Best Original Screenplay

“Us”

“Pain and Glory”

“The Farewell”

“Parasite”

“Knives Out”

On the bubble: “Uncut Gems,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Lupita Nyong'o plays dual roles in Jordan Peele's 'Us' as Red, left, and Adelaide.
Adam Sandler, center right, stars in the Safdie Brothers' 'Uncut Gems.'

By Tamara Dunn [email protected]

Tamara Dunn is the night news editor at the Times Leader. She is also a film lover who counts “Rear Window” and “Black Panther” as her favorites.

