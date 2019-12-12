That’s A Wrap: Golden Globes will shake up awards season

Editor’s note: This column is part of an ongoing series called the Awards Shuffle, a look at awards season up until the Academy Award nominations are announced on Jan. 13.

On Monday the Hollywood Foreign Press announced its film nominations for its January awards shows. Netflix has two films at the top of the heap, with “Marriage Story” leading with six nominations, followed by “The Irishman” with five. Columbia/Sony’s “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” also earned five nominations, and two other Netflix films, “The Two Popes” and “Dolemite is My Name,” were also nominated.

But with all the names that have been swirling around this awards season were heard Monday, and there were some that hadn’t been mentioned but landed nominations. For Awards Shuffle, here’s a look as some of the surprises and snubs on the film side.

Surprise: “Knives Out”

The Rian Johnson-directed whodunit gained three nominations: best motion picture — comedy or musical, best actor — comedy for Daniel Craig and best actress — comedy for Ana de Armas. Critics and audiences have loved the droll murder mystery, earning a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the movie has become a box office hit. With an all-star cast and stellar performances by de Armas and Craig, this comedy may have enough juice to make it into an Oscar contender.

Snub: “Cats”

It’s hard to say that this is an actually snub because a) not many people except for the HFA have seen this and b) it may be better than the two trailers that have been released. But with Tom Hooper, best known for “The King’s Speech” and “Les Misérables,” at the helm and an international cast, “Cats” has all the things that the voting group would like. However, it was shut out in the musical/comedy categories, but earned a best original song nod for “Beautiful Ghosts” for Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Snub: Robert De Niro

Although “The Irishman” earned five nominations, one of them was not for best actor — drama for Robert De Niro for his role as mob hitman Frank Sheeran. De Niro, who previously won for “Raging Bull” and has earned a Cecil B. DeMille Award, is a producer for the film. So if it wins best picture, he would get a Golden Globe. Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were nominated for their supporting roles, but the actor who appears throughout the 3½-hour movie was left off the acting nomination list. Instead, Christian Bale snuck in with a nomination for “Ford v Ferrari.”

Surprise: Established actresses

The Academy Awards usually lean toward young, new talent in the actress categories. For every Helen Mirren, there are 40 Jennifer Lawrences. The Golden Globes are known for selecting stars to walk the red carpet that will bring high TV ratings. For actors, it doesn’t matter (*cough, sexism, *cough, ageism). At least nine actresses in four fields have had long careers and will dazzle the ceremony: Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger, Cate Blanchett, Emma Thompson, Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, Laura Dern and Jennifer Lopez. As for newcomers, Awkwafina, Ana De Armas and Cynthia Erivo stand out.

Snub: Female directors, writers and their films

Several movies directed by women have outranked those of their male counterparts. However, no female directors or their films were nominated for best director or best picture. These in Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” with a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score and a nomination for Awkwafina for best actress — comedy. Instead, it is in the best foreign language film category. Stuck in the same category is the French romantic film, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” written and directed by Céline Sciamma. Greta Gerwig, who was not nominated for her direction of “Lady Bird,” was again snubbed for “Little Women.” The fourth film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott book received rave reviews and earned Saoirse Ronan a best actress — drama nomination. All three women were also shut out in the screenplay category. Other female directors who on the radar included Alma Har’el for “Honey Boy,” Kasi Lemmons for “Harriet” and Marielle Heller for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Push: “Parasite”

The highly acclaimed South Korean film has propelled writer/director Bong Joon-ho into the big leagues. The movie on the battle between the classes scored in the director, screenplay and foreign language categories. However, as seen as a troubling pattern, “Parasite” did not earning any acting nominations. Some momentum has been gaining for Song Kang Ho, a celebrated actor in his native South Korea who plays the patriarch of the struggling Kim family. Chinese actress Zhao Shuzhen, who plays Nai Nai in “The Farewell,” has become one to watch this awards season, but she also wasn’t nominated.

The Golden Globes will air on NBC at 8 p.m. Jan. 5, more than one week before the Academy Award nominations are announced.

This image released by Lionsgate shows Ana de Armas, left, and Daniel Craig in a scene from ‘Knives Out.’ https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AP19325638667813.jpg This image released by Lionsgate shows Ana de Armas, left, and Daniel Craig in a scene from ‘Knives Out.’ Claire Folger | Lionsgate via AP

By Tamara Dunn [email protected]

Tamara Dunn is the night news editor at the Times Leader. She is also a film lover who counts “Rear Window” and “Black Panther” as her favorites.

