Scranton’s On&On to celebrate fourth anniversary with massive sales, charity auction

SCRANTON — An arts and antique store in Scranton is celebrating one more year of being a city institution, with part of their celebration benefiting another city landmark.

The On&On marketplace, located at 1138 Capouse Ave., just a short distance from downtown Scranton, will be celebrating their fourth anniversary this coming Saturday.

Meegan Possemato, who co-owns the store with Andrew Planey, said Saturday’s bash comes with plenty for people to be excited about.

“It’s our fourth anniversary, so we’re celebrating,” she said. “We’ll have food and drinks and music and all that kind of good stuff.”

But that’s not all, she assured.

Much of On&On’s business model is based on allowing local artists and creators to have a physical place to sell their goods. And one of the biggest things to be excited about, Possemato said, is the big sales many of the artists are offering during the big day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We don’t have sales, so this is a big deal,” she said.

Besides the sales, though, Possemato said On&On will be teaming up with Lettieri Auction & Appraisals, the marketplace’s next-door neighbor, who will be offering free appraisals of antiques from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All of this, though, leads up to a charity auction in the evening.

At 6 p.m., Possemato said, On&On will be hosting a charity auction, during which 100% of the proceeds will be going to the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art, which is located in Scranton’s Nay Aug Park.

Possemato said the charity auction is a continuing tradition, which grew out of last year’s third anniversary.

According to her, On&On used to be in a smaller location on Lackawanna Avenue in Scranton, but moved into the much larger Capouse location after two years of business. To celebrate their first anniversary in the new place and the third one overall last year, they organized a charity auction to benefit the Lackawanna Historical Society.

“It was a massive hit,” she said. “It was a natural fit, because we’re all about the vintage, the antique, the history of Scranton.”

And along those lines, the Everhart made perfect sense for this year.

“The Everhart was also a natural fit, that we feel people don’t utilize enough,” she said.

All of the items in the antique auction have been donated, and include all sorts of furniture, lighting, houseware and other items, all of which Possemato described as “awesome.” Donations are being accepted right up until this Friday, and can be made by dropping them off at the store.

Possemato said she’s excited for the unique coming together of Scranton institutions.

“We all work together,” she said.

On&On’s owners Meegan Possemato, right, and Andrew Planey https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_23631.jpg On&On’s owners Meegan Possemato, right, and Andrew Planey Submitted art On&On features a large space for antique sales, along with work created by local vendors. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_14831.jpg On&On features a large space for antique sales, along with work created by local vendors. Submitted art On&On as seen from the entrance on Capouse Avenue https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_14801.jpg On&On as seen from the entrance on Capouse Avenue Submitted art

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

