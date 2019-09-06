Tool’s ‘Fear Inoculum’ is incredible, but indistinguishable from past records

Perhaps the greatest challenge when it comes to reviewing the newest record from Tool is that its greatest strengths and its greatest weaknesses can be summed up entirely in the same sentence.

“Yep, it sure is a Tool album.”

And, depending on whether you’re a staunch fan of Tool or never particularly liked them, that can either seem like glowing praise or strong criticism. Either way, you’re right.

“Fear Inoculum” finally dropped last Friday, 13 years after their fourth record, “10,000 Days.” Anticipation mounted steadily over the past decade, especially once an announcement had been made and the discussion shifted from if Tool would release a new album to when they would.

And now, after more than a decade of waiting, it’s here. The album’s release felt like an event to me, like something everyone was talking about — perhaps because most of my social media newsfeeds are populated by other metalheads. It was honestly one of the most exciting release dates of recent memory, for perhaps the mostly hotly anticipated album in years.

Before we get much further into it, I should say that I think “Fear Inoculum” was worth the wait. It lives up to the lofty expectations that were set up by Tool fans in their lengthy absence. But, as with other records by Tool, they don’t do this by reinventing the wheel.

Tool is, of course, one of the most idiosyncratic bands to ever exist. They have a style that is so uniquely them that no one has quite been able to mimic its blend of heady experimentation with hard rock mass appeal. But they’ve done this largely by never really changing up their sound very much. This isn’t to say “every Tool record is the same,” but they aren’t like, say, Radiohead — a band with clear, definable eras. Tool’s style has always been so consistent, that a newcomer to the band could be easily forgiven for not being able to identify which album an individual song comes from.

Broadly speaking, “Fear Inoculum” is no different. It has everything that Tool fans have been clamoring for: more long, winding experimental rock songs; more driving, metal riffs; more confusing time signatures.

In short: more Tool.

Of course, there are some differences, the largest being the minimization of lead singer Maynard Keenan. “Fear Inoculum” is likely the closest Tool will ever get to releasing a jam record, focusing more than ever before on meandering instrumental parts, using Keenan’s vocals to bookend the pieces and link it all together. In this way, “Fear Inoculum” is perhaps Tool’s most “loose” record; while not totally eschewing the tightly-focused, complicated rhythm sections, it feels slightly less important than in past releases. Instead of driving the beat down into the listener, Tool takes the opportunity to explore songs more, allowing them to breathe.

But, realistically, this is the only change on this record from previous ones, and its hardly a major one. It’s not like other major comeback records — like albums from A Tribe Called Quest, Swans, D’Angelo and others — that simultaneously modernize a band’s sound while staying true to its roots. “Fear Inoculum” easily could’ve come out in 2006, right after “10,000 Days.”

“Fear Inoculum” is a magnificent record. It’s swirling, complex, lengthy and fascinating. A longtime fan of the band will love it as much as any other in their catalog, as it’s just as good as any other in their catalog.

But at the end of the day, it sure is a Tool album.

Tool's fifth record, 'Fear Inoculum,' finally released after 13 years on Aug. 30.

By Patrick Kernan pkernan@timesleader.com