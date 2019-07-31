Soulful Nanticoke singer-songwriter begins recording debut project

NANTICOKE — Channeling the sultry sounds of soulful singers like Amy Winehouse, a Nanticoke resident’s musical career is just beginning after being signed to a local record label.

Sara Belle, 26, was recently picked up by RWE Studios, a label also based in Nanticoke. Belle, along with RWE Studios’ lead engineer and producer Reginald DeVaughn, spoke with a Weekender reporter recently, as the songstress recently completed her first EP, which will be entitled “Love Sick.”

According to Belle, her songs come from a deeply personal place, saying that much of them are inspired by her own experience with depression.

“When I create music, I feel it,” she said. “It comes bursting out of me.”

Belle said that she’s working to craft her own unique style, but she said she’s inspired by soulful singers like Winehouse, to whom DeVaughn directly compared her.

“I want to stick out; I want to bring back that jazzy feel,” she said. “I make music that I want people to feel.”

According to DeVaughn, Belle is a signee who he really “believes in.”

He said they met through mutual friends at a local bar.

“I knew she was a singer and she knew I worked in a recording studio,” he said of that first meeting, but he said nothing much came of it.

But the next time they met, DeVaughn said he had Belle sing for him.

“I knew she had it,” he said simply. After that, it was only a short amount of time until she ended up in the studio with DeVaughn.

Belle said that she’ll be releasing her first single in August to promote the EP. Until then, those who are interested in the soulful singer’s work can check out her Facebook page, located at www.facebook.com/thegirlwithsunflowereyes. She said she’s been performing in numerous bars around the area, and you can keep up with her schedule there.

While her dream is only just starting, Belle described just working in the studio as being a dream come true.

“I always sang in the shower, but I never really chased that,” she said. “It’s a really surreal process.”

