There’s a heat wave blanketing the East Coast as you read this, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. While movie theaters are known for cool settings that you may even want to bring a blanket or sweater, this year’s summer offerings haven’t been to many moviegoers’ tastes. Instead, stay home, turn on the air conditioner and let the motion pictures sweat it out. Who says the only way to enjoy a heat wave is to go outside and suffer the humidity? Here are a few titles with the temperatures turned up and the summer on full blast.

“Rear Window” (1954)

A photographer (James Stewart) with a broken leg is confined to his New York City apartment during a hot summer where he watches his neighbors through super-zoom lens. His girlfriend (Grace Kelly) keeps him company as they make up stories about what their fellow residents are doing. Their people-watching takes a dark turn when the couple suspects one of their neighbors of killing their spouse. The couple transforms into a pair of detectives in this Alfred Hitchcock thriller.

“Die Hard with a Vengeance” (1995)

Given that the first “Die Hard” films take place at Christmas, “Die Hard with a Vengeance” changes things up by giving John McClane (Bruce Willis) another awful day in the summer. Instead of one building or an airplane in danger, it’s most of New York City that is under attack with several bombs all over the city. Along for the ride is Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson) who is good at figuring out riddles the terrorist leaves for McClane to solve to save the day. Jeremy Irons plays the bad guy.

“Do The Right Thing” (1989)

Spike Lee captures the bubbling racial tensions of a Brooklyn neighborhood in the middle of a heat wave in his groundbreaking drama. Lee plays Mookie, an employee at a pizza shop where his boss Sal (Danny Aiello) is seeing the block become less Italian and more diverse. While there are memorable characters that lighten the scene, “Do The Right Thing” also shows the impact of hate, police brutality and absence of compassion, issues that are still being faced today. Summertime is a common theme in Lee’s movies, as he also helmed “Crooklyn,” “Summer of Sam” and “Red Hook Summer.”

“The Sandlot” (1993)

“You play ball like a girl.” Being the new kid is tough, and not being good at baseball is even tougher. Nothing says summer like America’s pastime. “The Sandlot” follows Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) who moves to California in the summer of 1962. Scotty joins the neighborhood sandlot team and enjoys the usual activities boys get into, except for encountering “the Beast,” the fierce canine of Mr. Mentle (James Earl Jones). Wilkes-Barre native David Mickey Evans wrote and directed the summer classic.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962)

The effects of bigotry, injustice and the Great Depression are seen through the eyes of 6-year-old Scout Finch (Mary Badham) in the celebrated film adaption of the Harper Lee novel. Alabama in the summer is hot enough, but the trial of Tom Robinson (Brock Peters), a black man accused of raping a white woman, brings up heated division. Scout’s father, Atticus (Gregory Peck), defends Robinson, and Peck perfectly projects the principles Atticus illustrated in the novel.

“Wet Hot American Summer” (2001)

Summer camp movies normally focus on the little campers as they have fun while away from home. This comedy from David Wain and Michael Showalter is all about the counselors. Set on the last day of camp, the counselors at Camp Firewood try to spend the time they have left to hook up with their summertime crushes. The cult hit stars Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Michael Ian Black, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks and Christopher Meloni.

“Dog Day Afternoon” (1975)

On a hot August day in 1972, Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino) was looking to do a simple bank robbery to fund the sex reassignment surgery for his wife, Leon. But it turned into a hostage situation and media circus in the Sidney Lumet-helmed drama. With Sal Naturale (John Cazale) as his accomplice, Sonny holds several people hostage inside the bank. Chaos ensues as it turns into a long day for Sonny, Sal and the captives. This film features the scene where Pacino shouts “Attica! Attica!” while outside the bank talking to police.

Other features to consider

“The Seven Year Itch” (1955)

“12 Angry Men” (1957)

“The Long, Hot Summer” (1958)

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1958)

“West Side Story” (1961)

“In The Heat of the Night” (1967)

“Jaws” (1975)

“Body Heat” (1981)

“One Crazy Night” (1986)

“Dirty Dancing” (1987)

“My Girl” (1991)

“The Inkwell” (1994)

Wilkes-Barre native David Mickey Evans wrote and directed the 1993 summer classic 'The Sandlot.' Gregory Peck, left and Brock Peters star in the 1962 drama 'To Kill a Mockingbird.' Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Bruce Willis have a bad day in 'Die Hard with a Vengeance.' Grace Kelly and James Stewart spy on their neighbors in 'Rear Window.' Bill Nunn stars as Radio Raheem in Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing.' Sidney Poitier, left, and Rod Steiger, right, star in the 1967 drama 'In the Heat of the Night.' 'Wet Hot American Summer' was considered a flop when it was released in 2001, but the comedy is now a cult classic.

By Tamara Dunn tdunn@timesleader.com