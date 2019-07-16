Summerfest at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock is underway, and with 21 films taking over the Wyoming County landscape, it may be daunting to pick films that you know you won’t catch anywhere else. Luckily the festival has selections for nearly every taste, including subjects that usually don’t get wide releases that something like the latest Marvel installment do. One theme includes regular stories with middle-aged women at the forefront. For this week’s That’s A Wrap, I review two movies where the protagonists are not the usual leading lady.

‘Gloria Bell’

Seeing “Gloria Bell” at the festival is like a bookend to momentum starting in 2014 when several Latin American films were screened during the spring and fall festivals. One of these was “Gloria,” directed by Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, an Argentinian/Chilean comedy about a divorcee (Paulina Garcia) in her 50s who frequents singles’ mixers while balancing a job and her grown children’s lives. It was refreshing and funny, making good use of the 1982 Laura Branigan song as an anthem of independence for a woman approaching 60.

Lelio returned to the international hit by directing an American remake of the movie. Starring Julianne Moore in the title role, Gloria is now navigating the Los Angeles dating scene while her grown children’s lives are in a flux. She meets a newly divorced man, Arnold (John Turturro), who owns a paintball business and still takes care of his ex-wife and offspring. Gloria finds ways to balance this new love in her with the perils of aging and the freedom she has that the rest of the world is not ready to handle.

Now, it is popular to remake foreign box office hits for American audiences. Sometimes, much gets lost in translation or it may become bloated. “The Departed,” which won a best picture Oscar and Martin Scorsese’s first Academy Award for directing, was a remake of the Chinese hit “Infernal Affairs.” Comparing to the two, “The Departed” is a police drama on steroids. And more remakes are being helmed by the original director, giving way for shot-for-shot reboots with a new, lookalike cast. The best example would be Michael Haneke’s 1997 and 2007 “Funny Games. Lelio follows Haneke’s playbook with “Gloria Bell,” but it doesn’t feel like watching a repeat.

Instead, “Gloria Bell” is a showcase of Moore’s talent. While guys like Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington and Liam Neeson can be seen in dozens for films with closeups of their 50-plus-year-old faces, women in that age bracket don’t get that chance. Moore is vulnerable in every scene she is in; she doesn’t have to scream or become hysterical to be heard. Gloria’s actions may not always be the right ones, but whatever she does, you will cheer for her. That is what Moore delivers here. And although I had seen the original movie and knew what some of the gags and drama were going to be, they were still surprising and entertaining.

‘Diane’

Most people plan vacations around theme parks, beaches and national parks. I would plan mine according to film festivals, and my favorite is the New York Film Festival in the fall. A standard figure at that festival is Kent Jones, who is the director of the festival and a respected film critic. I probably have more snapshots of him over the years than of some of my own family members. But in the last few years, Jones has been engaged in filmmaking and screenwriting. I had seen one of the films he wrote, “Jimmy P.,” at its NYFF premiere in 2013, and when I saw that his directorial debut, “Diane,” was part of Summerfest, I knew this was going to be on my list.

“Diane” drops into the life of the title character (played bravely by Mary Kay Place) running around to make other lives’ better. She works at a soup kitchen, she visits her cousin with cervical cancer in the hospital, and she keeps tabs on her drug-addicted son Brian (Jake Lacy). Diane goes through life alone but surrounds herself with the needs of others, almost not coming up for air. But as she gets older, she finds her circle of friends and family shrinking. The reasons for her selflessness is really her path to redemption.

Don’t go into “Diane” expecting to be entertained; it’s a human story that feels extremely real. With a starless cast, it feels believable as well. This drama is also a detective story, trying to figure out why Diane is compelled to be a martyr. What does get lost is the execution during the second half. It takes a small dive when the film is broken into memory fragments and time lapses. These flaws don’t derail “Diane,” but in a lesser film, these would have ruined it.

Summerfest at the Dietrich continues through Aug. 4.

Julianne Moore stars in ‘Gloria Bell.’ The American remake of Sebastián Lelio’s ‘Gloria’ is one of 21 films being screened at the Dietrich Theater’s Summerfest. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_gloria-bell1.jpg.optimal.jpg Julianne Moore stars in ‘Gloria Bell.’ The American remake of Sebastián Lelio’s ‘Gloria’ is one of 21 films being screened at the Dietrich Theater’s Summerfest. A24 Mary Kay Place stars in ‘Diane.’ The drama is the directorial debut of Kent Jones, a noted film festival director and movie critic. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_diane-hero.jpg.optimal.jpg Mary Kay Place stars in ‘Diane.’ The drama is the directorial debut of Kent Jones, a noted film festival director and movie critic. IFC Films

By Tamara Dunn tdunn@timesleader.com

Showtimes “Gloria Bell” Thursday, July 18, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at noon Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at noon “Diane” Saturday, July 20, at 2:15 p.m. Friday, July 26, at 9:15 p.m. Monday, July 29, at 7 p.m.