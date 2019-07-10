Justice Grown, Luzerne County’s first medical marijuana dispensary, will host its Medical Marijuana Mondays educational series for another year.

The dispensary has a location in Kingston and is set to open another in Dickson City later this summer.

From 7 to 9 p.m. on July 15, Aug. 12, Aug. 26, Sept. 16, and Sept. 30, Justice Grown will host informative sessions at Canteen Park in Kingston. Sessions will be held at BFIC and Cangianos in Dickson City from 7 to 9 p.m. July 22, July 29, Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23.

According to a press release, Justice Grown “strives to provide the highest quality medical marijuana products delivered in a caring, compassionate, and informative setting.”