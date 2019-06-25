🔊 Listen to this

No one has the time to listen to all the music that comes out each week. Trust me, I’ve tried. It’s a fool’s errand.

Because of that, it’s really easy to miss out on some of the best music that comes out each year. Either you’ve never heard of the artist or you meant to check the record out but you keep forgetting with all those other things you have to do.

With the first half of 2019 somehow already over, here’s my list of five records that I haven’t written a formal review of that you should definitely listen to, presented in alphabetical order by artist. We’ll have a ranked Top 10 at the end of the year.

Car Seat Headrest — “Commit Yourself Completely”

I’m a bit biased here, since Car Seat Headrest is one of my top five favorite bands, but their new live record, “Commit Yourself Completely,” is one of the better live records I’ve heard in a while.

The live record compiles some of the songs the band plays on their most recent tour, playing songs from their most recent records, “Teens of Denial” and the re-recording of “Twin Fantasy,” along with an awesome cover of a Frank Ocean song.

Car Seat Headrest brings such an intense amount of energy to the live renditions of these songs; they positively shimmer with an electrifying energy, often deviating from the way the songs sound on the record.

Both fans of the band and of rock in general will find a lot to love here.

Deathspell Omega — “The Furnaces of Palingenesia”

The French black metal band has been one of the dominant forces in the genre for nearly 20 years now, but their most recent record shows the band at their best.

The largely anonymous band delivers an absolutely crushing record that’s shot through with influences of sludge and doom metal, slowly churning each song down until the listener feels like finely-ground bone powder.

This is a punishing record, containing highly political and nihilistic records, in many ways reflecting the unfortunate political atmosphere worldwide. If you need musical brutality, you’ll find it here.

Denzel Curry — “ZUU”

Florida rapper Denzel Curry continues his victory lap with May’s release “ZUU,” a shorter album than his ambitious “TA13OO” which came out in 2018.

Curry abandons the thematic concepts that strung “TA13OO” together, favoring instead a straightforward focus on the bassy sounds of Florida rap.

Every track on “ZUU” is a banger, featuring some of the most unique production of 2019, layered underneath the absolutely stellar technical skill of Curry’s flow.

I maintain my belief that Curry is one of the best “new generation” rappers, and probably the best to come out of Florida in recent years.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — “Fishing for Fishies”

“Fishing for Fishies” marks the 14th record from the prolific Australian psych rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — and I really do mean prolific; they relased five records in 2017 alone.

The amazing thing about King Gizzard is the way they’re able to adapt to so many genres but still maintain their own idiosyncrasies. “Fishing for Fishies” sees the band experimenting with American blues rock and boogie rock in a deeper way than they have up until this point.

It’s the band’s most accessible record, as it largely lacks a concept, which is a departure from them. Previous records of theirs are effectively infinite loops, or contain songs that experiment with microtonal sounds, or tell a complex fantasy tale.

“Fishing for Fishies,” by contrast, is just simple, fun, and above all else, good music. Throw it on during your Fourth of July barbecue. It has the right sort of vibe.

By the way, King Gizzard is releasing their 15th record later this year, “Infest the Rats’ Nest.” It’ll apparently be a thrash metal album. Go figure.

Mannequin Pussy — “Patience”

Philadelphia-based punk rock band Mannequin Pussy put out their third full-length record only late last week, but I’m already positive “Patience” is some of the best punk rock of the year.

“Patience” is a dizzying collection of songs, quickly vacillating between blistering moments of aggression and introspective, nearly tender moments from lead singer Marisa Dabice.

Lyrically, the album is a gut-punch, with some truly incredible lyrics that sees Dabice bearing her soul. The songwriting on the album is some of the best all year, as Mannequin Pussy is able to craft catchy songs without ever dipping into the cliches of pop punk.

“Patience” will truly be one of the year’s highlights.

By Patrick Kernan pkernan@timesleader.com