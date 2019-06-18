Last week, I said I wanted to start telling the stories of gamers in the Wyoming Valley in Xtra XP. But then Modern Horizons came out, and I just need to talk about that first.

If you don’t know what Modern Horizons is, well, there’s a good chance you’ll be lost for the remainder of this article. But it’s the newest set of Magic: The Gathering cards that are set to skip the standard format of the game, and instead be deposited into the significantly more powerful format called modern.

(Really, if you don’t play this game, you might as well stop reading this because the jargon is about to get out of hand.)

The power-levels of the cards in these sets are absolutely bonkers since the game designers didn’t have to worry about them breaking the generally weaker standard format.

But, with more than 200 new cards being released in this new set, which ones are the best?

Obviously, that’s subjective. It all depends on what you’re trying to do. But these three are the ones I want to get my hands on the most.

Urza, Lord High Artificer

Okay, so much for subjective. This thing is easily the best card in this set, and it’s currently sitting pretty at being worth nearly $40.

For only two blue and two generic mana, you end up with one of the main characters in Magic’s history, and a way to basically break the game right open.

Urza creates an artifact creature every time he enters the battlefield, so you’ll want to blink him in and out a few times. Then, he lets you tap those artifacts for mana — mana which you can then use to abuse his final ability, which lets you cast spells for free.

Use this guy as a commander in your EDH deck, and it would be really easy to abuse his abilities to get infinite mana and throw your entire deck at your opponents.

You might not have friends afterward, though.

Morophon, the Boundless

This guy is a ton of fun. No matter what your favorite creature type is — vampires? zombies? I don’t know, goats? — he’s all of them, and he lets you cast any creature of that type for one mana of each color less than it would normally cost.

That’s great news, especially if you picked a creature type that typically has very expensive creatures, like dragons.

Combine Morophon with Jodah, Archmage Eternal from last year’s Dominaria set, and you can crank out all your creatures for free.

Once again, your friends might hate you.

Serra the Benevolent

Serra has been a character in Magic lore for over 20 years now, but this is the first time she’s been on a card, which is cool in and of itself.

But she’s one of the better planeswalkers in recent memory.

Serra’s abilities let you make any creatures with flying much stronger, letting you damage your opponents with attacks they might struggle to block.

Throw her in a deck with angels, demons, dragons, birds, spirits or whatever else and she’ll be helpful, even though she’s most at home with angels.

The best thing about Serra, though, is her ability which holds your life at 1, even if you would be dealt a fatal blow through combat damage. It’s not a surefire way to win, but it’s helpful.

I’ve only opened a few packs of Modern Horizons so far, but I nearly screamed when I found Serra in one of them. She’ll fit snugly in my Lyra Dawnbringer EDH deck.

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_urza.jpg https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_morophon.jpg https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_serra.jpg

By Patrick Kernan pkernan@timesleader.com