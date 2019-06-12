Future serves up more of the same on ‘Save Me’

Before we get too deep into the review of the new EP Future released last week, I want to take all of you behind the curtain a bit in regards to my review process.

I’ve been writing album reviews for the better part of five years now, either here at the Weekender, at Marywood University’s Wood Word, or on my own personal — and now defunct — Tumblr.

Throughout that time, prolific Atlanta rapper Future has released what feels like dozens of projects, from full solo albums, a handful of mixtapes and even some joint albums with the likes of Drake and Young Thug.

Over the course of these records, Future has become something of a critical darling, frequently getting glowing reviews from numerous outlets about how honest and thought-provoking his music is.

I never saw it, though. To me, Future’s music was pretty one-note: mumbled raps over trap beats about his issues with Xanax. Rinse and repeat across umpteen albums.

And now, his latest EP, “Save Me,” comes less than six months after his most recent record, “The Wizrd,” and Future has done little to change my opinion.

To his credit, “Save Me” is one of his most experimental records to date. But this does little but further highlight what his artistic limitations truly are.

The comparisons to Future’s previous work can be made almost immediately, since the first song on the EP is called “Xanax Damage.”

The production on the track is perhaps the only thing that stands out to me, as Future employs his typical mumbly, drugged-out sound. The chorus is catchy enough, though, but the problem is the song fades out during only the second instance of it. At less than two minutes, the song sounds woefully undercooked, like Future and company just gave up recording before they had finished.

Thankfully, though, this is the only instance of this sort of sudden stoppage. The remainder of the songs sound more carefully thought-out — or at least by Future’s standards.

“St. Lucia” is a catchy track, filled with some of the most interesting production we’ve heard in Future’s catalog. Spacey and almost glitchy, it’s compelling to hear Future step out of his sonic comfort zone on this song.

As for what Future himself is doing on the track, it’s the closest thing we get to a compelling lyrical moment here. We hear Future acknowledging that many of the issues in his life are his own fault, like cheating on his partner. But Future seems without a good role model, as he went to get advice from a pastor, only to find his pastor is doing the same thing.

It paints an interesting story, of Future being left alone in a vast sea of humanity without a moral compass. But this ends quickly, as he finishes the verse by talking about how good at sex he is.

“Please Tell Me” is the same, as we just hear Future mumbling about all the things he can buy. It’s just not interesting.

And this is the biggest reason why Future has never been as interesting to me as some other rappers. While he’s often confessional, complete with moments of clarity where he realizes that he’s the source of his own problems, he usually just goes back to bragging about the same unhealthy behavior that led him to where he is.

While many critics might say that Future’s regression in his songs to his former ways paint a more complete image of his mental health struggles, I’m not buying it. To me, Future’s raps are standard braggadocio of drug use, complete with a zonked-out delivery.

And after listening to the same record over and over for years, I’m just tired of it.

Album: ‘Save Me’ Artist: Future Label: Epic Length: 20:14 Best Track: ‘St. Lucia’

