When tickets went on sale for Friday night’s Kenny Chesney concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena back in December, they were all snapped up within 10 minutes, setting a record for the fastest sellout in the Wilkes-Barre Township facility’s 10-year history.

So when the big night finally rolled around, was the show by the country music superstar worth all the hype? To paraphrase one of his early hits, he had us at hello.

Following five minutes of T-shirt canons and videos of Chesney and his friends partying on beaches and boats, the now 51-year-old singer-songwriter bounded out on stage in a blue tank top, faded jeans and a cowboy hat and kicked off “Beer In Mexico,” his No. 1 single from 2007.

Chesney worked up quite a sweat as he and his six-piece band cranked out eight hits in a row without pausing for breath in between numbers. When not strumming a guitar, the singer from Knoxville, Tenn., used every inch of his stage shaped like a sideways H, running from side to side leading the massive crowd on one sing-along after another.

Towards the end of his third song, “Til It’s Gone,” he said, “I realized this morning that I have not been here since 2005. Fourteen years, I apologize.”

Friday’s concert began at 7 p.m. with a 25-minute set by singer-songwriter Caroline Jones, supporting her March 2018 album, “Bare Feet,” released by Jimmy Buffett’s Mailboat Records.

Jones, who toured with Zac Brown Band in 2017 and Buffett in 2018, played guitar, keyboards and harmonica as she treated the crowd to tunes such as her latest single, “Chasin’ Me,” a few bars of Loggins and Messina’s “Danny’s Song,” and her set-closing “Tough Guys.”

David Lee Murphy, touring with his first album in 14 years, was next with an electrifying 45 minutes, beginning with his 1994 debut “Just Once.”

His latest album “No Zip Code” was co-produced by Murphy, Chesney and Buddy Cannon and was released in April 2018. Highlights from the record on Friday included the title track and “I Won’t Be Sorry.”

Other highlights of his well-received performance included “Party Crowd,” a No. 6 hit from 1995, “The More I Drink,” a hit he co-wrote for Blake Shelton in 2007, and “Big Green Tractor,” a co-write for Jason Aldean which topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2009.

Murphy finished up strongly with a chart topper of his own, 1995’s “Dust on the Bottle.”

Singing for his fans dubbed the “No Shoes Nation,” Chesney rattled off “Summertime,” “Pirate Flag,” and his anthem “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems” before bringing the tempo down slightly for “Somewhere with You” and “I Go Back.”

Following a spirited version of his 2018 No. 2 smash “Get Along” — the only song on Friday from his latest album which lends its name to the “Songs for the Saints” Tour, he welcomed Jones to the stage to duet on “You and Tequila,” with the young singer-songwriter filling in nicely for Grace Potter.

After a few more of Chesney’s greatest hits, he started “American Kids” before the band came to a screeching halt. “That’s the first time in my life I could not remember the words to ‘American Kids’ and I wrote it,” he said, laughing as the band started up again.

Chesney’s bass guitarist Harmoni Kelley McCarty ably subbed for Pink on the 2016 chart topper “Setting the World on Fire,” and then Chesney brought out Murphy to sing their No. 1 duet “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” which also won them the 2018 CMA award for Musical Event of the Year.

He then brought the set to a close, going all the way back to 1998 for “How Forever Feels” and to 2001 for “Don’t Happen Twice.”

“I think it’s safe to say it won’t be another 14 years before we play this place again,” he said as he reemerged to sing “There Goes My Life” accompanied only by pianist and band leader Wyatt Beard.

“We weren’t going to play this one tonight, but things change,” he said as he thanked the crowd of about 10,000.

Chesney and his band then brought the house down with his 1999 hit “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.”

Towards the end of the song, he signed an acoustic guitar and gave it to a lucky young lady from the front of the crowd, and then continued signing autographs for about five minutes as the band played on.

A great way to give back to the fans who shared the historic occasion with their favorite singer.

Kenny Chesney performs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, a show that sold out in record time for the venue. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Kenny-3.jpg Kenny Chesney performs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, a show that sold out in record time for the venue. Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender Kenny Chesney performs with his band to a sold-out show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_KennyChesney-3.jpg Kenny Chesney performs with his band to a sold-out show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre. Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender