Fans of the musical “The King and I” probably recognize Prince Chulalongkorn as the name of the king’s son and heir, but they may not realize he was an historical figure, crowned at age 15 in 1868, after the death of his father, King Mongkut.

“He ended up being very progressive; he was a great king,” said Timothy Matthew Flores, the 20-year-old actor who portrays Chula, as he affectionately calls the prince, in the touring show that the Broadway Theatre League will bring to the Scranton Cultural Center March 29 through 31.

Flores, who has taken a break from his studies at Marymount Manhattan College to travel with the show, made a deliberate decision not to watch the 1956 film starring Yul Brynner, or any other version of the classic tale.

“I wanted to make Chula my own and give the role justice by doing my research,” Flores said in a telephone interview. “He was a real person and I respect that so I wanted to start with nothing and end up with what I have.”

The musical portrays governess Anna Leonowens — also a real person — as an influence who introduced the royal family of Siam to Western ideas. It also uses plenty of well-known musical numbers to advance its dramatized plot.

“Personally, I think the duets between Lun Tha and Tuptim are sweeping, so stunning. You can close your eyes and be transported into another world,” Flores said, speaking of “I Have Dreamed” and “We Kiss in a Shadow,” which the two young lovers sing.

Other well-known songs are Anna’s “Getting to Know You,” which she sings to the king’s many children, and “I Whistle A Happy Tune,” with which she encourages her young son to overcome his fear of the unknown. Her liveliest number, “Shall We Dance?” involves a polka with the king.

“My favorite scene has to be the ending,” Flores said, referring to King Mongkut’s passing away and Chula’s embrace of new authority.

“It’s so beautifully written and shows so much with so little being said,” the actor said. “I get chills. It’s a blessing to do it every night.”

“In my last speech my second proclamation is to change the whole idea of bowing,” Flores said, reflecting on how the prince wishes to replace the practice of prostrating oneself before royalty with the idea of men bowing from the waist while “ladies shall make dip,” or curtsy.

“It’s more of a Western idea,” he said. “Rather than dehumanizing, rather than lowering someone, the whole symbolic idea is to find a middle ground and be eye to eye.”

Because the character is about five years younger than the actor is, Flores said he tried to bring an extra boyishness to the role — until he received a note from the director telling him “not to try to act so young; just to bring my own youthfulness. When I got that note it really clicked.”

As someone who “just turned 20,” Flores does seem to overflow with plenty of youthful energy.

Just listen to him talk about the benefits of touring North America with the show: “We went to Madison, Wisc., and those fried cheese curds, they changed my life,” he said. “We had ‘beaver tails’ in Canada. No, they’re not real beaver tails. It’s just fried dough smothered in whatever you want. I had maple glaze one day and hazelnut chocolate the next. It was great.”

And, here’s his enthusiastic advice when the show comes to Scranton: “Bring everyone you know, and have a good time!”

Musical features historic figures, ‘stunning’ duets

By Mary Therese Biebel mbiebel@timesleader.com