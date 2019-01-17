Benefit to be held for family of local music journalist affected by fire

WILKES-BARRE — This week, the local music scene is coming together for one of its own.

A Benefit for the Howells Family will be held on Friday, Jan. 18, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts. The Howells family, of which local music reporter Rich Howells is a member, suffered a major tragedy on Christmas day, when the family’s homestead in Scranton was destroyed by a fire.

Reports show Howells’ mother was badly burned in the fire, saving Howells’ father and brother in the process. Howells himself no longer lives in the home.

Now, local artists are coming together in support of the Howells family.

Local rapper and producer Nate Williams, who will be acting as the benefit’s master of ceremonies, said he’s excited to see the scene coming together.

“We need to see a lot more of this,” Williams said. “Rich is a huge pillar of our community; if we put more of an emphasis on community, that would be great.”

Williams has a personal connection to Howells, saying Howells was one of the people who encouraged him to make music. Now, he said, he’s helping give back.

“It’s paying it forward to a family who’s helped me and a community who’s helped me,” Williams said.

Friday’s show will feature from performances from several Northeastern Pennsylvania bands, including Lifer, The Crowning, Behind the Grey, Anytime Soon, Noxen and Send Request.

Local comedians Zack Hammond and Dan Hoppel will also perform.

Williams said the show will be held in the lobby of the Kirby Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with the show starting at 6:30. Tickets will be $25.

