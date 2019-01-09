Scranton country musician releases first album

SCRANTON — With the release of his first album, a country musician from Scranton is already thinking of what the next step is.

Steve Mushal, 26, recently released his first full-length record, titled “Through the Years: Volume 1,” in late 2018.

According to Mushal, the record’s title perfectly describes how the music was written.

“This album was all old stuff, from a young age to as recently as 2016,” Mushal said, explaining that he first began writing lyrics when he was 11 or 12.

But Mushal said that his venture into music-writing has been more recent, saying he only picked up a guitar after moving to Williamsburg, Va., being taught the guitar by a blues guitarist he knew.

Once he had the basics down, he said he felt it was time to make “some form of an album.”

Mushal said that, growing up in what he described as the “hick town” of Hunlock Creek, he said he grew up on country music, adding that he’s interested in bringing the genre back to its roots — acts like Hank Williams and Johnny Cash.

“The first song on the record talks about how country music isn’t country music anymore; it’s more pop,” he said. “I made a couple of attempts at the new sound, but I didn’t like how they came out.”

In 2019, though, Mushal plans to buckle down and write and release more music. Coming off the success of being the local winner of the national Nash Next contest, Mushal said he’s busy trying to crank out new songs.

“The new stuff is stuff I’m way more connected with,” he said.

Mushal also said that he plans on playing more live shows throughout the year.

For now, though, “Through the Years: Volume 1” is available on all major streaming services, along with Mushal’s Bandcamp page.

