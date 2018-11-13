Gustav Åhr, who performed under the name Lil Peep, passed away on Nov. 15, 2017, as the result of a drug overdose in the back of a tour bus. Only weeks before his death, the vocalist — who I hesitate to qualify either as a rapper or as a singer — released his first record, “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1.”

On the record, Peep brought his unique blend of emo rock and hip-hop, ending up with a finished project that was undoubtedly messy, but showed a great deal of potential. Peep’s voice was beautiful, but outside of a few standout moments, the record as a whole felt a bit underdone. The potential was clearly there for a great project, but it hadn’t been achieved yet.

Now, just before the year anniversary to his death, we’ve been given that record’s follow-up, “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2.” Lovingly crafted over the past year by some of Peep’s closest collaborators, the album does a much better job of showing what Peep’s true potential was. It’s a far more tightly focused record, with better songwriting, better singing and better production.

But it still isn’t the masterpiece I know he could’ve made, and that’s part of what makes it so heartbreaking.

On much of the album, Peep seems like he’s stuck between two separate characters, one each from the two genres he’s slung together. In some songs, especially lead single “Cry Alone,” Peep is focused on the usual pop punk platitudes; “I hate everybody in my hometown,/ I wanna burn my old high school into the ground” he sings on this song, and if I didn’t know better, I would swear this is a joke making fun of stereotypical pop punk lyrics.

On the immediate next song, “Leanin’,” we see an example of the hip-hop persona Peep adapts. “Poppin’ pills for free, pop that p**** for me right now,” he slurs over the spacey beat.

The problem is that neither of these characters feel like the real Peep, and because of that, some of the songs begin to suffer, because it’s clear that he’s just trying to put on some sort of air based on the genres he’s experimenting with.

When Peep is at his best, it’s when he’s being the most honest with himself. That is to say, his lyrics are usually the most compelling when he’s talking frankly about the demons that eventually killed him.

Let’s look at the track “Leanin’” again because, when Peep doesn’t try to put on a faux rap swagger, it’s actually one of the more interesting tracks lyrically, as it delves into some of the worst of Peep’s demons.

“Woke up surprised./ Am I really alive?” he asks. “I was trying to die last night, survived suicide last night.”

It’s a gut-wrenching line, especially when coupled with the numerous other references to what Peep seemed to feel was his inevitable death peppered throughout the record.

Peep seems positively preoccupied with his own mortality. Nearly every song references the fact that Peep thinks he’ll be dead from either suicide or an overdose soon, and what would happen afterward.

On “16 Lines,” that preoccupation is front and center.

“16 lines of blow and I’m fine,/ break my bones, but act as my spine,” he croons. “I wonder who you’ll f*** when I die,/ And if I tried to call, would you cry?”

I can’t deny that this line is more than a little melodramatic, and I’ll acknowledge that the poignancy of the line is definitely colored by the fact that Peep did in fact die after recording the line. How could it not be, though?

Sure, the lyrics are amateurish. But it’s clear, especially now, that they reflect a very raw and very real pain that Peep was going through before he passed.

Peep’s best talent, though, is his voice. Peep’s voice is a unique one, with just enough grit in it to reflect real pain, but with enough smoothness that he never sounds out of place as a pop singer.

He had a knack for pop melody, especially as evidenced on the pair of sister bonus tracks, “Falling Down” and “Sunlight On Your Skin,” featuring XXXTentacion and iLoveMakonnen respectively — despite the fact that the version with XXXTentacion ends up feeling like the most half-finished track on the album.

The best thing about “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2,” is that it clearly feels like this is what Peep would’ve wanted. There is so much of Peep on the album that it’s clear this isn’t just a simple cash-in to capitalize off his death.

For fans of his, this will undoubtedly be an emotional listen. But for those who were never swayed over by his sound, your opinion is unlikely to change. While this record is more polished than its predecessor, it isn’t at the full potential Peep had.

Unfortunately, we’ll never get to hear that album.

Lil Peep’s second and potentially final record, ‘Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2,’ was released on Nov. 9. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_220px-Come_Over_When_You-re_Sober_Part_2-1.jpg Lil Peep’s second and potentially final record, ‘Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2,’ was released on Nov. 9.

Listen to this

By Patrick Kernan pkernan@timesleader.com

Album: ‘Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2’ Artist: Lil Peep Label: Columbia Length: 44:44 (with bonus tracks) Best Tracks : ‘16 Lines,’ ‘Sunlight On Your Skin’