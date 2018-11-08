Vince Staples has a little fun on ‘FM!’

In only a few short years, Vince Staples has managed to solidify his position as one of the most creative new voices in hip-hop.

That started back in 2015 with the release of his debut record, “Summertime ‘06,” an impressive debut that showed off the strength of Staples’ lyrics.

He followed that record up with another full-length in 2017, “Big Fish Theory,” an incredibly experimental record that saw Staples abandon the west coast hip-hop styles he seemed most comfortable with, replacing it with EDM and house inspired instrumentation.

By surprise last week, Staples released a short follow-up record called “FM!”

While I hesitate to refer to the record as a “full-length” release — it comes in at just over 22 minutes and is only slightly longer than Staples’ acclaimed “Prima Donna” EP — Staples has still decided to stylize the record as a full LP.

The record sees Staples going back to the more typical west coast sounds we’re accustomed to hearing from the rapper. But while the instrumentation might not be as experimental as it was on his previous LP, it’s still a rather conceptual record.

For the length of the record, listeners find themselves listening to a fictional radio show, one that is mostly populated by tracks by Staples, but interludes — “New EarlSweatshirt” and “Brand New Tyga” — act as very brief solo tracks to spotlight the titular artists and make the radio station concept feel a little bit more real.

Truth be told, the radio concept is one we’ve heard other artists do, both in hip-hop and out of it, and we’ve seen others do it better than Staples. It doesn’t seem to serve much of a purpose here outside of very loosely linking the songs together. And it is a bit of a disappointment, considering how rich in concept other records by Staples have been.

However, this is to say nothing about the actual songs themselves. In that department, Staples is as much on the top of his game as he ever is. “FM!” serves as a far more fun record than either of his previous two records. Eschewing experimental moments and introspective ones, Staples instead just focuses on making fun, gangsta rap bangers.

Staples has never shied away from street life on his songs, but something about “FM!” just feels a little more street than his previous records. Some of this might come down to featured vocals from artist like Jay Rock and E-40, the latter of whom really shines on later album cut “FUN!”

The track is so goofy it feels really tongue-in-cheek, in a truly great way. Staples’ chorus sounds smooth but has a humorous edge with kind of simplistic lyrics — “We just wanna have fun, / We don’t wanna f*** up nothin’.” And toward the end of the track, E-40’s smooth voice sounds great with a refrain of “mack a b**** down, mack a b**** down” repeated to the point of absolute absurdity.

It is kind of a weird record from Staples because of songs like this. We’re used to the emcee experimenting with bigger sounds, bigger topics and bigger concepts than what we see here. But I think the chorus of “FUN!” shows what Staples is attempting to do with “FM!” — for at least one record, he just wants to have fun.

And while, in many ways, Staples is doing what other, lesser rappers are doing, the fact that we know he’s just letting his hair down for a record makes this one stand out more than things like, say, the solo Migos albums. Vince Staples has given us big double albums, he’s given us high-concept blends of electronic music and hip-hop. So if he just wants to make a short record that people can C-walk to, it’s still going to end up better than what other emcees can do.

Listen to this

Album: 'FM!' Artist: Vince Staples Label: Def Jam Length: 22:16 Best Tracks: 'FUN!' 'Don't Get Chipped'

