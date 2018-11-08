Scranton rapper Lucas Hex releases first track from upcoming album

SCRANTON — The Halloween season might be over, but one Scranton-based emcee is keeping up a dark aesthetic, thanks to the first single off his new album.

Lucas Hex released his new track, “Omen,” earlier this week, accompanied by a suitably dark music video for the track. The song is the first single off Hex’s upcoming debut record, “Blue Carolina,” which is to be released later this year.

“All of 2018 has been a slow buildup to the release of the ‘Blue Carolina’ full length,” explained Hex in a press release sent to Weekender. “We wanted to take our time, make sure everything was perfect and put out the best quality product possible. It was important to build local and national buzz, which we think we achieve and then drop this album as my official coming out party.”

“Omen” sees Hex spitting a plodding, aggressive flow that ramps up as the song progresses. He sounds gravelly, devilish almost, calling to mind acts like $uicideBoy$ and Ghostemane. The track features production by Neighbour Beats, with a rattling beat that conjures horror movie mental images.

“Blue Carolina” will be Hex’s second major release of the year; he previously released an EP entitled “Sermons” over the summer, which featured collaborations with producer Nedarb, who has worked with nationally-renowned acts like the late Lil Peep, Ghostemane and fellow Scrantonian Wicca Phase Springs Eternal.

On Dec. 8, Hex will host an album release party at the recently re-opened Stage West, located on North Main Avenue in West Scranton. Tickets are available currently through Eventbrite and are being offered at a reduced rate of $5. On Monday, Nov. 12, the ticket prices will be $10.

Scranton rapper Lucas Hex released ‘Omen,’ the first track off his upcoming ‘Blue Carolina’ album, on Monday. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_PromoShot_ne201811618161115.jpg Scranton rapper Lucas Hex released ‘Omen,’ the first track off his upcoming ‘Blue Carolina’ album, on Monday.

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

