La Anna Guesthouse: A Poconos Creative Retreat to open next summer

LA ANNA — Restoration requires inspiration from the past and dedication to the future.

The La Anna Guesthouse located in Pike County is both a historical site and a future creative retreat/artist-in-residency program destination set to open next year.

Pocono native Jeffrey Gerson is a San Francisco-based photographer and works for Instagram as the product marketing manager. With a primary focus in community building, Gerson’s ultimate goal as founder is to bring relevancy back to the local landmark while providing a unique experience for creatives through a blend of preservation and modernity.

“When you are figuring out where you want to get away for the weekend and ask, ‘where can I work on my paper, my painting, my project, my whatever,’ I want La Anna to stand out as the obvious choice in a way that the Poconos has not in a while,” stated Gerson.

The La Anna Guesthouse was originally the Gilpin family homestead, where Emory and Amanda Gilpin, daughter of village founders Nathan Houck and LaAnna Dietz, lived during the late 1800s. The house has never been out of operation, although it has not had a permanent resident in some time.

“I was able to acquire the property through a very close family friend of the Gilpin family. There was anxiety about who the property would go to and I was specifically looking for a restoration project. It was this wonderful moment of kismet,” Gerson explained.

Expected restorations to the La Anna Guesthouse include updating appliances in the kitchen, remodeling the floors and bathrooms, restoring the roof and porch and reupholstering original Gilpin family furniture among other projects. Gerson and his design team want to preserve as much about the house as they can throughout this transformation.

“Initially we asked ourselves ‘what makes this house this house?’ A blend of Victorian and functionality is what makes it so magical. The motifs, the arched bay windows and stationary rockers, the vaulted ceilings and butler pass-through are all things that are tied to the history of the family, as well as the people who have stayed here.

Understanding what should be remodeled and what shouldn’t be is extremely important to this project. By removing certain aspects, a space starts to feel very modern … We want to honor the community and the history of the house,” he said.

Certain fixtures of the La Anna Guesthouse will be restored to their original state, such as the end caps on the porch columns that have been removed. The team is discussing ways in which to best reveal the brick chimney in the kitchen as well.

With the project still in the contracting stage, basic necessities such as the electric and septic have been updated so far. Gerson has also installed Nest Protect thermostats and smoke detectors so he can keep an eye on the house while traveling.

Once the fundraising goal for the La Anna Guesthouse is reached and restoration complete, creative retreats will be open booking. Proceeds directly support the one to two month artist-in-residency program in the fall. Gerson plans to have three artists in attendance during the program, as well as a chef-in-residence who will learn about local food sources and get experience planning menus and preparing meals.

“I want to have a good balance for my guests – it’s all about creating that personal time and space,” Gerson said. “We will not have too many expectations. The biggest thing for me is to eventually contribute back to the community through these programs and retreats. I would like to do some work with the school.”

Supporting local schools through community building and accessibility is a passion of Gerson’s. The 2008 Wallenpaupack Area High School graduate established the Gerson Scholarship for LGBTQ Academic Excellence earlier this year.

“I look for ways in which I can give back realistically. In terms of the scholarship I began and the La Anna Guesthouse, these are things I felt I could do for myself and for the greater community,” he explained.

A book containing the history of the La Anna Guesthouse is scheduled to accompany the completion of restoration and will include photographs and primary source facsimiles from Gilpin family descendants. Hard-bound copies will be donated to local libraries and historic societies and are available to future guests and project donors.

A soft opening for the La Anna Guesthouse is planned for May, with its grand opening to commence in June.

To donate or for additional information, search La Anna Guesthouse on www.kickstarter.com.

Updates on restoration, timelines, blueprints and team member biographies can also be found on the La Anna Guesthouse Kickstarter or on the project’s Instagram.

The original historical site certificate hangs in the La Anna Guesthouse kitchen https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Historic-Certification-copy-4.jpg The original historical site certificate hangs in the La Anna Guesthouse kitchen Photo courtesy of the La Anna Guesthouse Founder Jeffrey Gerson stands beside the La Anna Guesthouse https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_la-anna-jeff-1-1-4.jpg Founder Jeffrey Gerson stands beside the La Anna Guesthouse Photo by Alex Romero