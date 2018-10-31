‘History Worth Remembering’ presentation will shed light on World War I

TUNKHANNOCK — It has been 100 years since the end of what was thought to be the War to End All Wars. To imagine what life was like during World War I may seem like a daunting task, but with some historical perspective its influence on modern philosophies and foreign policies can be understood.

“History Worth Remembering/The Great War Ends: 100 Years Later,” a discussion and presentation on the causes and repercussions of World War I, will be held at 3 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock.

Given by self-proclaimed “armchair historian” and former curator of the Everhart Museum, Ed McMullen, this presentation will focus specifically on the forgotten lessons of World War I that have led history to repeat itself.

“In comparison to documented history, World War I was yesterday,” stated McMullen. “We need only study the events of the past to understand what will happen in the future.

Weaponry became unprecedentedly advanced during World War I while militaries continued to use Neopolianic warfare tactics against each other. Militarized youth gave sacrifice to a cause they did not understand, worried they would miss the glory of battle. What ensued was an incredibly bloody affair.

Revolutions began to breakout on the home fronts and empires were dismantled, paving the way for future diplomatic governments. These are the mistakes we see repeated throughout time.”

The ways in which World War I shaped modern cultures and philosophies worldwide will also be discussed.

“Modern-day problems that we see and have seen are a direct result of the rise of nationalism during the World War I era. The increasing advent of tribal and ethnical differences created a loss of culture and cohesion to one end. It was the first time America realized she couldn’t keep separated from what was happening in other parts of the world,” McMullen explained.

Also available to attendees is the current exhibition on display in the Dietrich Theater’s Earnshaw Gallery, “World War I – on the Warfront and the Home Front.” This exhibition provides insight into the war through photographs and artifacts, such as a photo of Tunkhannock’s home-coming parade for World War I veterans.

“There is nothing that you can feel, nothing that you can do, nothing that has not been done or felt by other human beings. If you can study why people reacted in the ways they did once, there are extraordinary lessons for those living today,” McMullen said.

“History is recent and always relevant.”

For more information on “History Worth Remembering/The Great War Ends: 100 Years Later,” presented by Ed McMullen, and other event listings, visit www.DietrichTheater.com.

World War I era posters from the Library of Congress are on display inside the Dietrich Theater. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ww1-pic-display-case-1-.jpg World War I era posters from the Library of Congress are on display inside the Dietrich Theater.

By Alicia Belch [email protected]