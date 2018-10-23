Monster cookies for the season

This week I did the mash. The monster cookie mash!

It’s the spookiest time of the year and it’s all about the treats, no tricks. These not so scary monster cookies won’t give you a fright, but they’re sure to be a hit at your Halloween party. I promise you won’t hear any boos.

You will need:

• ½ cup of butter, softened

• 1 cup of sugar

• 2 eggs

• 2 cups of flour

• ½ teaspoon of salt

• 2 teaspoons of baking powder

• ½ teaspoon of vanilla

• Food coloring

• Candy eyes

• Extra sugar for rolling

Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees. Next, cream together the butter, sugar and vanilla. Then add the eggs and mix until well incorporated. After that, add the salt, baking powder and flour.

Next, split the cookie dough evenly in three separate bowls. Choose three different food coloring colors. Choose a color for each bowl of dough and add in a few drops and stir.

Form the cookie dough into even size balls. Then, drop the ball into the extra sugar to lightly coat. Next, bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes. Once the cookies are out of the oven add the candy eyes by gently placing them in the cookie and pressing down.

Lastly, do your best Frankenstein impression and bolt those cookies down!

