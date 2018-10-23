Frehley proves he’s still the ‘Spaceman’

Ace Frehley was an original member of the rock band KISS and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is also considered to be one of the most influential guitarists of all-time.

Frehley had two stints with KISS: 1973-1982 and 1996-2002. He was with the group in the ‘70s when a Gallup Poll named KISS the most popular band in the world. And when he rejoined the group in 1996, its “Alive/Worldwide” reunion tour became one of the most successful tours of the decade. And though his relationship with KISS founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley has been rocky at times, things have apparently smoothed over in recent years. In 2016, Stanley made a guest appearance on Frehley’s album, “Origins, Vol. 1,” and also shot a music video with his former bandmate. In 2018, Frehley made several public appearances with Simmons while the KISS bassist was promoting his “The Vault” box set and also did a short tour of Australia with Simmons, with both Frehley’s and Simmons’ solo bands sharing the stage. And Simmons has two songwriting credits on Frehley’s new album, “Spaceman.” Simmons, it has been reported, even helped Frehley name the record.

All of this has the KISS Army speculating the Frehley might be readying for a third go-around with KISS next year when the legendary band kicks off its “End of The Road” tour, which it says will be its last. And, judging from his work on “Spaceman,” Frehley is certainly up for the task.

“Spaceman,” Frehley’s eighth studio solo album, rocks. His guitar work is scorching and his vocals haven’t lost a thing since the days of “Shock Me” and “Rocket Ride.” And though it isn’t his best solo effort, it does feature several tracks that make for fine entries into the Frehley catalog. The album opens with “Without You I’m Nothing,” a churning, beefy number which he wrote with Simmons. And though it’s nice to hear the two working together again, it doesn’t pack nearly as much punch as the following track, “Rockin’ With The Boys,” which would have served as a better album opener. Here, Frehley – who says the song was actually first written in the ‘70s – sings about being on the road with the band, away from his love. In that way, it’s reminiscent of the KISS classic “Beth,” which is perhaps why it never saw the light of day years ago. Unlike “Beth,” however, which featured piano and an orchestra, “Rockin’ with The Boys” is a straight-up, meat-and-potatoes rock song and offers a stinging Frehley solo and a booming sing-along-chorus.

“Your Wish Is My Command,” the second Frehley/Simmons composition on the album, comes with the clichéd-style lyrics that Simmons sometimes gets a bit too lost in, but it too comes with the few torrid riffs from Frehley. And with “Bronx Boy,” Frehley’s guitars again bleed with energy as he celebrates and pays homage to his young life on the streets of New York City. The song, nearly 40 years later, seems like a companion track to “Hard Times,” which appeared on KISS’ “Dynasty” album. It’s Ace singing about Ace. And that’s pretty cool.

With “Pursuit of Rock and Roll,” Frehley sings of his love for the all-time greats, referencing Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. He also, once again, completely tears it up on the guitar. And with “I Wanna Go Back” he offers a heartfelt cover of the 1986 Eddie Money classic. The biggest difference? More guitars, of course. And if that wasn’t enough, the fret-board wizardry gets even mightier on the rip-roaring, riff-heavy, sci-fi inspired “Mission To Mars,” which also serves as the most fun track on the record. The album ends with “Quantum Flux,” a stirring instrumental done in the vein of the “Fractured Mirror” style compositions that have concluded several of Frehley’s previous solo efforts. It’s a bit more jammy and less melodic than some of those tracks, but it’s a solid continuation of a Frehley tradition that now goes back four decades.

“Spaceman” isn’t Ace Frehley’s best solo album. He will never likely top his first, which was released in 1978 while he was still a member of KISS and, in the world of hard-rock music, has become an iconic record. And 1989’s “Trouble Walkin’” also stands among his best. But “Spaceman” is another good album from one rock’s most beloved musicians. Lyrically, he’s not a wordsmith. Bono and Springsteen have nothing to worry about. He is, however, still a fabulous, charismatic lead guitarist who continues to come up with great riffs and great solos, can still sing with plenty of zest and, with every record, can always be counted on for a couple of really good songs. That, “Spaceman” reveals, is what Ace Frehley can still do today. That’s also what made him so perfect for KISS. And that is why, hopefully, in 2019, he’ll join them once again at “The End of The Road.”

Former KISS guitarist’s playing shines on new album

By ALAN K. STOUT Special To The Weekender

Alan K. Stout has covered rock and pop music in Northeastern Pennsylvania since 1992. His weekly radio show, “Music On The Menu,” airs every Sunday from 9-10 p.m. on The River. Reach him at [email protected]

