Young the Giant, other alt rock acts to play show at Kirby Center in January

WILKES-BARRE — Chart-topping alternative rock band Young the Giant will be headlining a show at the F.M Kirby Center in late January.

Their appearance in Wilkes-Barre will be part of Snow Show 2019, an alt rock show featuring performances from acts like grandson, The Interrupters and The Nude Party.

The show will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Young the Giant first splashed onto the scene with hits like “My Body,” “Cough Syrup” and “Apartment,” all singles off their 2010 self-titled record.

Since then, the Irvine, Calif., band has released a trio of records, with the most recent, “Mirror Master,” being released this month through Elektra Records, their first with the label.

Young the Giant will be supported by a variety of acts, running the spectrum of what alt rock has to offer.

Toronto-based musician grandson, the stage name of performer Jordan Edward Benjamin, will be playing songs from his breakthrough EP “Blood//Water,” featuring music that draws inspiration from blues, rock and hip-hop.

The Interrupters are a ska-punk band from Los Angeles who are gaining traction in the charts thanks to the single “She’s Kerosene” from their third record, “Fight the Good Fight.” The song peaked at number nine on the mainstream Billboard and reached even higher on the independent chart.

Finally, North Carolina’s own Nude Party returns to Wilkes-Barre for the show, bringing their power pop sound that borrows from the styling of The Kinks. It’s the band’s second venture in the city, having played a set at Karl Hall last month.

If you’re planning on going to the show, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Oct. 26. F.M. Kirby Center members can get their tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

