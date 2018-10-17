Tigers Jaw returns to Scranton for Self-Titled 10 Year Anniversary Tour

SCRANTON — For the increasingly successful rock band Tigers Jaw, there’s no place like home.

That’s why the band will close its month-long Self-Titled 10 Year Anniversary Tour in their hometown of Scranton.

The show will be at the Ritz Theater on Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime begins at 8 p.m.

Formed in 2006, Tigers Jaw has released five albums to date, with the second being their self-titled (2008). The band is noted for their complex compositional style and existential lyrics, lending them an advantage in the face of adversity.

Members Ben Walsh and Brianna Collins pushed forward as Tigers Jaw after three of the members left in 2013. Despite time constraints and the pressures of shifting identity, the band’s fourth studio album, “Charmer,” was released in 2014, and reached number 49 on that year’s Billboard Top 200 album chart.

The band’s newest album, “spin,” which came out in 2017, is Tigers Jaw’s first album written and composed by Walsh and Collins as a duo under Black Cement Records.

With the assurance of operational solidarity came a more polished and hopeful, yet familiar sound, influenced not only by the band’s personal accomplishments and hardships but by the evolutionary journey that the emo/indie rock genre has taken on as a whole throughout the past few years.

Walsh explained the band’s eagerness to visit home.

“We are so excited to be bringing this tour home to Scranton. It has been such a special and emotional experience. We added Scranton as the last stop because it just feels right to end where we began. We are looking forward to reminiscing and seeing familiar faces.”

Fans attending the concert Friday evening can expect a blended repertoire of both old and new tracks, with the self-titled album being played in its entirety.

“We’ve had a lot of fun rediscovering our self-titled track ‘Heat’ during this tour. It’s a song we haven’t played in years and it means a lot to us to see our longtime fans still connecting with our old music while enjoying the new,” Walsh said.

“Our track ‘June’ from ‘spin’ seems to resonate strongly with fans. The message itself brings our socio-political climate to the forefront. The song was inspired by the experience and strength of Brianna’s close friend. It’s so important in today’s culture to speak up, to listen,” he added.

Fellow indie punk rock band, The Sidekicks, joined Tigers Jaw during the tour as opener. The Sidekicks and Tigers Jaw have been playing together since both bands released their debut albums in 2006 and 2007. Support is what bonded the friendship between members despite the initial state-wide distance.

“Our self-titled album has led us to meet many new and great people … We have all been extremely supportive of one another and this tour was influenced not only by our desire to pay tribute to our hometown of Scranton but by The Sidekicks’ need to express the same in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, which we played on Oct. 14. It has been a nostalgic-infused tour for everyone involved,” Walsh said.

The Scranton-based acoustic band, cave people, was featured as a special musical guest until Sept. 28. Philadelphia-based indie pop rock band, Cherry, has joined the tour since then and will be playing with Tigers Jaw and The Sidekicks on Friday.

“This tour was inspired by the culmination of all we have been able to accomplish over the past ten years. We love what we do and we wanted to pay tribute to where it all began,” Walsh said. “A hometown show has a different energy — it’s hard to describe. We are grateful for all we have experienced and we want to bring that appreciation home.”

Aside from performing at the Ritz Theater during their visit, Tigers Jaw will be making a stop at Buona Pizza to reminisce over a bite to eat. The self-titled album’s cover features the band enjoying a pie inside the well-known downtown restaurant.

“Buona Pizza is very special to us. Going there after recording when we first started out became a tradition. It wasn’t only our meeting place, but that of many others who found themselves downtown. We existed separately from it and yet found ourselves there together. It’s a place that carries a different meaning for each person who has made a memory there.”

Tigers Jaw will be taking a short respite after their closing show in Scranton before heading overseas to Japan and Australia for the month of November.

“We are incredibly excited for this mind-set shift. To go drastically from familiarity to the unknown is something we have not done yet,” explains Walsh.

Tigers Jaw will be returning to the Fillmore Philadelphia on Dec. 27 for its last show of the year.

For more information on Tigers Jaw – Self-Titled 10 Year Anniversary Tour and tickets, visit www.tigersjaw.com or the band’s Facebook page.

IF YOU GO: What: Tigers Jaw S/T 10-Year Anniversary Tour When: Friday, Oct. 19 Doors: 7 p.m. Showtime: 8 p.m. Where: Ritz Theater Scranton, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503 Tickets: Online purchase. $17 in advance, $19 the day of.

