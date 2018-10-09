Halloween and horror films to get you in the mood

It’s October, the leaves are changing color before they fall, people can’t get enough of pumpkins and oh yeah, it’s the season of the witch.

There are plenty of great activities to do for Halloween, like getting scared at a hunted house or hayride, taking a walk through a corn maze or putting oneself in a sugar coma from candy, but if that’s not your scene, you can always rely on a classic.

Watching a scary movie.

Aside from the cult-classic horror movie franchises like John Carpenter’s Halloween, Friday the 13th or The Nightmare on Elm Street, there are plenty of horror/ Halloween movies that you can watch that will still give you the creeps and maybe a few laughs.

If you’re down to stay in one night and cuddle with your boo (pun intended) or if you’re in the mood for a good scare, here are 10 must watch movies.

1. The Classic: “The Shining” (1980). Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece is available on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of a Stephen King novel that focuses on the Torrances’ move to an off-season resort in Colorado that is completely isolated and haunted by supernatural forces. The movie stars Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duvall and features the iconic line “Here’s Johnny!” I don’t want to spoil the rest, but you’re in for a long one as the movie sits at 2 hours, 26 minutes.

2. The Good: “The Blair Witch Project” (1999). I know when I watch this movie it reaffirms why I will never go camping. Amazing how this independent film took the world by storm.This movie will scare your socks off on Amazon Prime.

3. The Bad: “Children of the Corn” (1984). This movie has the cheesy 1980s special effects and it shows. A cult of murderous kids in a cornfield is a cheesy gimmick. The only great movie with a cornfield in it is Kevin Costner’s Field of Dreams. If you want to torture yourself, this train wreck lasts 1 hour, 32 minutes and can be found on Hulu and Netflix.

4. The Ugly: “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” (1988). Aliens who look like circus clowns are going around killing people. It’s up to a couple of teens to put a stop to their terror. Grab your popcorn for this one. Surprisingly you can view this hilariously bad horror film on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

5. The New: “It” (2017). The Stephen King trend continues. This movie is great. A group of kids try to take down clown named Pennywise who has an evil spell over the small Maine town of Derry. This thriller can be found on Amazon Prime or HBO Go.

6. For the Family: “Ghostbusters” (1984). You get the comedic trio of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis with Sigourney Weaver. What can go wrong when three former psychology professors take over an old firehouse and become a ghost removal service? The Library Ghost, Slimer and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is some group that the Ghostbusters have to take down in order to save New York City. This great Halloween comedy can be found on Netflix and on a bevy of television stations.

7. The Comedy: “Zombieland” (2009). What can go wrong when a nerdy college student, a guy trying to find the last Twinkie and sisters want to go to an amusement park during the zombie apocalypse? This 1 hour, 28 minute comedy stars Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and everyone’s favorite Woody Harrelson. You can check it out on Amazon Prime.

8. The Under Appreciated: “Fright Night” (1985). A kid who loves horror finds out that his next door neighbor is a vampire. No one believes him so it’s up to him to put an end to his murderous streak. This film starring Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale and Roddy McDowell inspired the 2011 remake that was absolute garbage. It’s available on Amazon Prime.

9. Best of the Decade: “Annabelle” (2014). If you are afraid of dolls, maybe this movie isn’t for you. This film will reinforce your fear of dolls. When a demonic entity takes over a vintage doll, a family has to deal with its wrath. This is a prequel to The Conjuring. You can stream this on Amazon Prime.

10. For the Millenials: “Halloweentown” (1998). Every kid remembers watching this Disney movie as they slowly outgrew trick-or-treating and moved to drinking their Moscato wine as a procrastinating adult. Marnie realized she’s a witch after following her grandmother home. However the most iconic character in the film is Benny the taxi driver who’s a skeleton.

Honorable mentions: “Leprechaun,” “Zombeavers,” “Juan of the Dead,” “The Hills Have Eyes,” and “The Conjuring.”

If horror isn’t your thing, then I guess you can always binge watch episodes of “The Office” or a watch a classic Adam Sandler movie.

Dan Stokes

