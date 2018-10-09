This is How I Roll: What better time for a pumpkin-themed feast?

Let there be pumpkin!

A year or so ago, I had the bright idea to have an all-pumpkin dinner. So, my dad and I created an appetizer, entrée, and of course, dessert, all centered around pumpkin.

While the whole meal satisfied my pumpkin-loving soul, the appetizer was by far my favorite.

Combining my two great loves — pumpkin and Italian food — we created pumpkin ravioli in brown sugar butter sauce.

Now, this recipe is a little involved, but I believe in you. If you’re ready to make a gourd-geous (see what I did there?) fall appetizer, keep reading.

You will need:

For the ravioli dough (makes 2 dozen ravioli):

• 2 1/2 cups of flour

• 2 egg

• 1/2 cup of hot water

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• A ravioli mold

For the pumpkin ravioli filling:

• 8 ounces of pumpkin, canned

• 2 tablespoons of brown sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

• salt and pepper

For the brown sugar butter sauce:

• 4 ounces of butter

• 2 1/2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

• 1 1/2 tablespoons of brown sugar

First, get going on the dough. Mix together the flour and salt. Stir together the water and egg until well mixed. In a bowl, combine flour and egg-water mixture together and mix until incorporated. Knead the dough until textured and firm. The dough shouldn’t be wet or stick to your hands. Make the dough into a ball and wrap with plastic wrap. Let the dough stand for 1 hour at room temperature.

Start the pumpkin filling while you wait. Mix the pumpkin puree with brown sugar and nutmeg.

Then, season the filling with salt and pepper.

Start to assemble your ravioli. Unwrap a batch of the dough from the plastic. Divide the dough into 2 equal parts. Flour your working area. Using a rolling pin, roll out each part of the dough very thinly on a floured surface. Flour the upper portion of pasta dough and the roller to avoid sticking. Next, flour your ravioli mold. After you rolled the 2 portions of dough, place the first layer of the dough on the mold so it covers all 12 holes.

Place a teaspoon-sized portion of ravioli filling into the middle of each ravioli. Place the second layer of pasta dough on top of filled ravioli. Using a rolling pin, roll across the mold and along the edges to separate ravioli. Carefully separate the excess dough hanging off of the corners.

Continue rolling the pin along the raviolis to separate them from one another. Flip the mold to release the ravioli. Repeat these steps for the next dozen.

To cook the ravioli, bring a pot of water to boil. Boil the ravioli for 5 minutes, drain and set aside.

For the sauce, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook until butter begins to brown. Be careful not to burn the butter. Remove the pan from the heat. Mix in balsamic vinegar and brown sugar. Add ravioli to the hot sauce.

Finally, transfer the ravioli to plates, spoon the excess sauce over the ravioli, and enjoy your fall creation!

