Country star Jake Owen to play Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE — Country music singer and songwriter Jake Owen says he always enjoys coming to the Wilkes-Barre area.

However, his many trips to Northeastern Pennsylvania haven’t helped him solve a problem many locals come across.

“I’m always excited to come back and play in front of my fans in Wilkes-Barre,” Owen, 37, said. “I’ve been coming here for years, but I still don’t know how to pronounce it.

“Is it Bear, Bar or Berry,” he laughed. “I’ll stick with saying Bar.”

Owen will bring his “Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour” to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Thursday.

Over the summer, Owen toured ballparks and fairgrounds. With this leg of the tour, he’s making a return to playing in front of audiences inside arena’s.

“I’m excited to get back and play inside arena’s again,” he said. “You can do a lot with the lights to enhance and create moments for the fans at my show.”

“I take a lot of pride making sure people have a great time at my concerts,” the country music star said. “I believe when people come to a concert, they spend a lot of money. It’s a responsibility to put on a great show and entertain.”

Owen’s first number-one hit came out in 2011, with his title track to Barefoot Blue Jean Night.

Since then, he has produced more hits on the country charts, including his number-one hit song, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).

The music video for Owen’s song, “Down To The Honkeytonk,” was recently released, featuring him and his fans in downtown Nashville.

“It’s a really fun song,” Owen said. “Music is so beautiful. You can take the listener to a different place. You can go from serious to very happy.”

Owen credits his love for all different types of music as a big influence on his career.

Because of music streaming services, Owen can release new songs.

“I’m always working on new stuff,” Owen said. “Any given moment I can come up with a song, I can release it instead of waiting to release it on an album.”

Fans should not be surprised if they see someone who looks like Jake Owen walking around.

“Whenever I travel to a new city, I like to learn about it and I walk around,” he said. “I love life and just making the most out of it.”

“I honestly don’t know what I would be doing if I wasn’t signing,” Owen said about his musical career. “My desk happens to be a stage with a microphone. That’s where I go to work and I love it.

“I feel like I am in college, when I was just sitting on a bar stool getting free beer and money in a tip jar. I just play for larger audiences around.”

During his career, Owen has opened up for country artists Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Keith Urban and Jason Aldean.

Accompanying Owen on his tour are special guests David Lee Murphy and Morgan Wallen.

If you go … What: Jake Owen “Life is What You Make It Tour” When: 7 p.m., Thursday Where: Mohegan Sun Arena Tickets: Start at $25

Reach Dan Stokes at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @ByDanStokes

