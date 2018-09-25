This is How I Roll: September is the time for comfort food

Now that we’re well into September and there’s a coolness to the air, I’m ready for comfort food.

I don’t know about you, but this time of the year has me craving food that has a little kick to it.

Not too spicy, but enough to warm you up.

I love to experiment with flavors. So dishes that combine coconut milk, curry and vegetables are right up my alley.

Warm up on the next rainy day with this coconut curry vegetable sauce.

What you’ll need:

• 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

• 1 onion, chopped finely

• 3 cloves of garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon of ginger, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons of curry powder

• 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

• 1 cup chicken broth

• 14 ounces of coconut milk

• 1 zucchini, chopped

• 1 bell pepper, diced

• 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

• Juice from 1 lime (have another lime sliced for garnish, optional)

• Salt and pepper

• Rice (enough for 4 servings)

First, cook rice according to the package. Next, heat a saucepan on medium-high. Once hot, add the oil. Then, add the onions, garlic and ginger. Cook until fragrant. Next, add the curry powder, cayenne pepper, chicken broth and coconut milk. Bring the sauce to a boil. Once boiling, immediately reduce heat to low.

Simmer the sauce for about 5 minutes. After that, add the zucchini, bell peppers and shrimp. Cook for an additional 10 minutes or until shrimp are cooked through and the zucchini is soft. Add salt and pepper for flavor.

Squeeze in the lime juice and stir. Finally, place the shrimp and coconut curry sauce over rice and enjoy.

