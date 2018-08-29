This is how I roll: Chicken burrito bowls

Millennials love Mexican food. From burritos to tacos, they can’t seem to get enough of that spicy goodness, even if gauc is extra.

Some may argue it’s getting out of hand. But you don’t see Taco Bell in Las Vegas complaining. Especially since the fast food chain is charging love birds $600 to get married at the restaurant (don’t worry, a sauce packet bouquet is included).

So, how much are millennials spending on burritos? Too much. That’s why this week I’m going to teach you how to make chicken burrito bowls. Get the “Welcome to Moe’s” greeting out of your head and let’s get cooking.

What you’ll need:

• 2 to 3 chicken breasts

• ¼ cup of olive oil

• lime juice

• 1 teaspoon of sugar

• salt and pepper

• 1 teaspoon of cumin

• 2 cloves of minced garlic

• ½ cup of water

• 2 teaspoons of paprika

• 2 teaspoons of onion powder

• 2 tablespoons of chili powder

• 3 cups of brown rice (or white, depending on what you like)

• chopped cilantro leaves

• juice from one lime

• 1 can of 15-ounce black beans, drained and rinsed

• Salsa

• Sour cream

• 1 avocado, sliced

• 1 cup of romaine lettuce, shredded

First, dice the chicken breasts. Then, prepare the marinade by pouring olive oil, lime juice, and water into a Ziploc bag. Add garlic, sugar, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, chili powder, onion powder.

Next, seal the bag and shake to combine. Add the chicken to the bag of marinade and place in fridge. Marinate the chicken for at least 30 minutes.

When it’s almost been 30 minutes, preheat the skillet over medium high heat.

Add the chicken and juices from the marinade to the pan and cook until done (about 5 to 7 minutes). While the chicken is cooking, cook the rice as instructed. Once the rice is cooked, place it in a bowl and add cilantro, lime juice, and salt and pepper evenly throughout the rice.

After that, divide the rice between four bowls. Arrange the chicken, beans, salsa, avocado, sour cream, and lettuce on top of the rice.

Lastly, have a fiesta because you just saved $10 at Chipotle, my friend. Enjoy

