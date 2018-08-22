Rants and raves: Missing the simpler, phone-less life

There once was a time where I lived in a world where I didn’t carry my phone around with me like the baby that it is.

I want to go back to that.

I didn’t have a cell phone until I was 16. It was a Nokia something. A bulky phone with an antenna and pay-by-the-minute phone calls and text messages.

I remember playing snake, a game that consisted of black squares that could only move in 4 directions. The black squares got longer as you advanced and you had to avoid bumping into yourself.

Riveting.

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter didn’t exist. My Nokia didn’t have any cameras, no web browsing, GPS, voice to text or spell check.

I miss it so much.

Being a teenager who was brought up without a fancy phone and social media made me realize that I knew what happiness was. Life was simple. I was true to myself, because I didn’t have anyone — specifically strangers and internet celebrities — to compare my life to.

I know it’s out there. It used to exist, I lived it. It was a magical place where I experienced things and moments without sharing them with people I didn’t talk to or care about.

Things are different now.

We live in a world where we have apps that give you face lifts and tummy tucks. The amount of followers you have matters for some reason and being verified is equivalent to being knighted.

I’m not sure why.

I understand that the point of social media is to interact with others. However, do I think that people overshare on social media? Why, yes. Yes, I do.

On that note, do you know it’s possible to do a good deed for someone and not record a video? Or go to a concert or event and not record the entire thing? Do you know that it’s possible to be in a relationship with someone and not put them on blast on Facebook when you break up or fight about something dumb?

It’s also possible to go shopping and not take pictures of everything you bought. Or to take a vacation and not post about what you’re having for dinner.

Imagine this: you can have big life experiences and victories and keep them to yourself. You can actually share your special moments with your friends circle and family without taking a photo or writing a narrative about it. Isn’t that crazy?

I don’t understand why people feel the need to share so much of their personal lives with the world. I wish people would stop focusing on things that don’t matter – like material possessions and selfies.

Is it a confidence thing? When people comment, like or share your post does it makes you feel good for a little while? But why do you need gratification from strangers?

Gratify yourself. Make yourself proud instead of depending on other people for your happiness. Put your phone down. Experience things, travel, find a hobby. Having a bad day? Keep a journal. Please.

Now, excuse me while I trade my iPhone in for a Nokia 6100 and disappear into a social media-less utopia.

