Ask Phil: To grow or not to grow

Dear Phil,

My friend just got her hair cut and colored. And I can’t lie, it’s horrible!!

It does nothing for her and actually makes her look like a cartoon character! She loves it and wants to keep it, but how do I tactfully tell her to try a different style — or better yet — hairdresser?!

Sincerely,

Please let it grow

Please let it grow,

Thanks for reaching out!

While I have never dyed my hair before or done anything outside of a buzzcut in the last decade, I do feel like I can help you out in this situation.

First thing’s first, any good friendship is based on honesty. You should be able to tell your friend your opinion no matter what it is. Granted, it’s your friend’s decision whether or not they should take your advice.

Have you been against an outfit that your friend is wearing and told them to change? I know I have. Isn’t that the same thing.

Speaking from past experiences, I have had the same look since sophomore year of college. A buzzcut and a beard. In fact, I’ve basically always sported a buzzcut and wasn’t able to grow a sufficient beard until then.

It’s not fancy, but it’s me.

So earlier this summer, my best friend gave me some advice on my appearance, when it comes to my haircut and my beard. His advice? My hair is best short and my beard is best kept tight.

It was actually the same opinion that both my mother and grandmother have given me time after time. In fact, it’s often the first thing they say to me when I walk in the door if I haven’t cut my hair or trimmed my beard lately. Especially my beard.

Do I get upset when my family and friends give me these critiques? Of course not. I know they love me and they’re only thinking what’s best for me.

If we’re being honest, I often know when my beard is too long — it is right now as I’m responding to your question. It’s just whether or not I have the time, or want to take the time to trim it, because it’s quite the task.

Don’t worry. I have a point to this story.

Friends should be able to help friends out, and that includes advice. It’s not like you’re trying to hurt your friend’s feeling or knock them down. You just want to share your opinion and you have every right to do that. Like I said, just because you make the suggestion doesn’t mean you have to listen to it.

As for the point about changing hairdressers — that could be a pretty easy fix.

Just because someone is a hairdresser doesn’t mean they’re very good. It’s the same with every profession. Some people just aren’t good at their jobs. If your friend loves her new hairstyle, and she’s not willing to give it up, maybe trying out a new hairdresser could do the trick.

There’s always a chance that a different hairdresser can pull the style together. We’ve all had a bad haircut before.

Please let it grow, I hope this helps.

— Phil

Phil https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Eberle-mug-CMYK-1.jpg Phil

By DJ Eberle [email protected]

Reach DJ Eberle at 570-991-6398 or on Twitter @ByDJEberle

Reach DJ Eberle at 570-991-6398 or on Twitter @ByDJEberle