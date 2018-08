WILKES-BARRE — After two brand new episodes of “Bachelor In Paradise,” co-hosts DJ Eberle and Brigid Edmunds-Lawrence are back in a brand new Will You Accept This Podcast?

How do they feel about The Goose’s latest antics? What about the relationship between Colton and Tia? Or Venmo John’s actual role in Venmo?

Listen to find out.

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Bach-Pod-logo.jpg

By DJ Eberle [email protected]

Reach DJ Eberle at 570-991-6398 or on Twitter @ByDJEberle

Reach DJ Eberle at 570-991-6398 or on Twitter @ByDJEberle