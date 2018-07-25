Theater Listings: July 25 through 31

THIS WEEK: July 25 through 31

Same Time Next Year, will be staged on two weekends beginning July 27 and ending Aug. 5 at Theatre at the Grove, 5177 Nuangola Road, Nuangola, with showtimes at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Reservations can be made by calling 570-220-6790 using a credit card. No extra charge; guaranteed seating. Tickets can be purchased at will-call with no reserved seating. $20 for adults; $15 for children 12 and younger. $15 per adult with groups of 10 or more. Patrons can also reserve by email at grove.org or by calling 570-868-8212 and leaving information.