10 Things You Didn’t Know About: Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms

Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms is a four-piece indie-rock band based in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The band consists of vocalist and synthesizer player Jami Kali, vocalist and guitarist Ray Novitski, bassist Matt Chesney and drummer Shiny Montini.

1.) The band’s first album is dropping this summer.

2.) Jami’s parrot, Dr. Gonzo, expresses squawks of approval, or otherwise, to help determine if song ideas are on the right track.

3.) Shiny has webbed toes.

4.) Ray and Shiny were in a Ween tribute band called Pandy Fackler.

5.) There are no Flat Earthers in this band.

6.) For their first five shows, Matt took out his contacts because he didn’t want to see people.

7.) Ray sings to his pets while he’s cooking.

8.) Jami writes (and occasionally publishes) transgressive fiction and poetry.

9.) The band’s first out-of-town gig was in an underground bike shop after hours.

10.) Jami once shot a music video in the desert. It was 118 degrees.

