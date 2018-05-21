World Championship ICE Racing to return to Mohegan Sun Arena in WB Township

The Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township, announced recently that the World Championship ICE Racing Series will return to the venue on at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

According to a press release from the arena, the 2019 Fire On Ice Evolution Tour features “the biggest names in professional motorcycle ICE racing and the most fearless racers on ice racing the wild Unlimited Outlaw Quads. These racers will be rocketing around the arena’s solid ice track, shredding the ice with razor-sharp studded tires, hitting insane speeds, going from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds, all racing for the most prestigious World Championship ICE Racing title.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., riders and crews will meet and greet fans, show their bikes, take pictures and sign autographs for $5. The Pit Party is open to all ages. An event ticket and Pit Party ticket are required for Pit Party admission, and Pit Party passes are limited. Pit Party passes do not allow entry into the event.

Ken “The Stuntman” Remer will be featured, and his pyrotechnics team is scheduled to light up the arena.

A special Memorial Day week pre-sale, featuring half-priced tickets, begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 10 p.m. on Memorial Day. The pre-sale is valid online only at ticketmaster.com, and the passcode can be obtained only via Mohegan Sun Arena’s Backstage Club email program. To sign up, visit bit.ly/1hO1OIU.

Regular sale tickets range from $15 to $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 29 through the arena box office, online at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Children’s tickets are half price, and ticket pricing increases $3 the day of the show. Group tickets are available and can be purchased by calling 570-970-3507.

World Championship ICE Racing features some of the biggest names in professional motorcycle ICE racing. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_FullSizeRender.jpg World Championship ICE Racing features some of the biggest names in professional motorcycle ICE racing. Submitted photo