Todd Rundgren to perform in July at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Todd Rundgren will perform at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square, at 8 p.m. July 29.

The visit is part of Rundgren’s “An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren” tour and is presented by the Gallery of Sound.

A Philadelphia native, Rundgren is the founder of quintessential 1960s cult group The Nazz. “But it was 1972’s ‘Something/Anything?,’” a press release from the Kirby Center states of Rundgren’s solo-career album, “on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts, and acted as his own producer, that catapulted Rundgren into the superstar limelight, prompting the press to unanimously dub him ‘Rock’s New Wunderkind.’”

Other celebrated LPs include Rundgren’s debut, “Runt,” and landmark records “The Hermit of Mink Hollow,” and “A Wizard, A True Star.”

As a producer, Rundgren has worked on projects by Patti Smith, Cheap Trick,, Psychedelic Furs, Meatloaf, XTC, Grand Funk Railroad, and Hall And Oates.

Tickets range from $25 to $49.50 and go on sale at noon on Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday through the same outlets.

After founding quintessential 1960s cult group The Nazz, Todd Rundgren began a solo career that produced such landmark records as ‘Something/Anything?,’ ‘The Hermit of Mink Hollow’ and ‘A Wizard, A True Star.’ https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ToddRundgren-PRESS.jpg After founding quintessential 1960s cult group The Nazz, Todd Rundgren began a solo career that produced such landmark records as ‘Something/Anything?,’ ‘The Hermit of Mink Hollow’ and ‘A Wizard, A True Star.’ Submitted photo