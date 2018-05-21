Tommy James and the Shondells to perform at Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that hitmakers Tommy James and the Shondells will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

Among James’ 32 Billboard Hot 100 charting hits are “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Hanky Panky,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Mony, Mony” and more. His songs have been covered by artists as high profile as Bruce Springsteen, Prince, REM, Joan Jett, Bill Idol, Dolly Parton and Carlos Santana.

According to a press release from the Kirby Center, “James’ critically acclaimed autobiography, ‘Me, The Mob and the Music,’ was listed on Rolling Stone’s Best Music Memoirs and is now in development for a film with producer Barbara De Fina, whose credits include ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Casino,’ ‘Cape Fear’ and ‘The Color of Money.’”

Tickets range from $44.95 to $74.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Among Tommy James’ charting hits are ‘Crystal Blue Persuasion,’ ‘I Think We’re Alone Now,’ ‘Hanky Panky,’ ‘Crimson and Clover,’ ‘Mony, Mony’ and more. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Tommy-James-and-The-Shondells-PRESS-1.jpg Among Tommy James’ charting hits are ‘Crystal Blue Persuasion,’ ‘I Think We’re Alone Now,’ ‘Hanky Panky,’ ‘Crimson and Clover,’ ‘Mony, Mony’ and more. Submitted photo